‘People Like Her Steal’: ‘Karen’ Falsely Accuses Black Woman of Stealing from T.J. Maxx, Confronts Her In Parking Lot Then Tells Police The Accusations Had Nothing to Do with Race

Cellphone footage posted to social media captured the moments a woman called 911 and falsely accused a Black Muslim woman of stealing from a T.J. Maxx store.

The video was posted to TikTok by @CallmeNimco, which shows the encounter on July 21 at a T.J. Maxx store in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

White woman stands in the middle of the street confronting a Black woman about allegedly stealing. (Credit: @CallmeNimco/TikTok)

A white woman is seen standing in the middle of the store parking lot and on the phone with police dispatchers, accusing a Muslim woman of theft and describing the woman’s attire.

“Cause I pay for my stuff, I probably pay above full price because people like her steal and I’m tired of it,” the woman says on the phone to dispatchers. “She says she’s from Africa, she has a blue flowy dress on, a head scarf that is gray with gold embellishment.”

Three other Muslim women come to back up the woman being accused. They point out that they can always go back in the store to speak with a store manager, but the white woman alleges that if she goes back in the store to report her claim, they’ll leave the scene in their cars.

The unidentified white woman said she asked the Muslim woman to come to the police station with her because if she sees someone stealing she feels compelled to do something about it.

The woman remains in the street, seemingly hoping to prevent the women from leaving and continues to answer questions from the dispatcher who inquires if the woman has weapons or appears intoxicated. She answers “no” to both questions.

When pressed another Muslim woman, the white woman insists she’s doing the right thing. “I don’t have to know you. I just saw you steal. That’s all it takes” she says. “If we don’t come together as a community, we can’t take of each other,” she adds.

The woman doesn’t say what she thinks the woman she’s accusing stole from the store, only that she saw her shifting her dress and hiding something underneath her clothing.

More videos show the moments police arrive at the scene and take down each party’s statements.

One officer is heard telling the Muslim woman that store management didn’t witness anything being stolen and they won’t search her, so she’s free to go. The women were not ready to leave and were adamant that more needed to be done.

“She embarrass me in front of all this store, all these people,” she said with frustration.

The Muslim women then advocated for charges to be pressed against the white woman for falsely reporting a theft. Then, they ask the cop why the woman made the allegation.

“I don’t know why. She wanted me to reiterate to you that it had nothing to do with race,” the cop tells them.

The women tell the officer that the lady focused on race in her 911 call as a basis for the theft.

“Again, there are people like that in this world, alright? And you can’t just stop them from thinking how they’re thinking,” the cop answers.

The videos drew hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok. Most commenters agreed with the women’s sentiments that the accusations were race-based.

“I think not only racist but delusional. Very!” one person wrote.

“y’all stop explaining yourselves to these people. Keep going on about your day. explaining yourselves will not change how they see you and you shouldn’t care to please them,” another comment read.

“This lady should be charged for holding them hostage and false reporting this is disgusting,” added another commenter.