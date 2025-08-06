‘No Way! Is That …!’: Cameron Diaz, 52, Sparks Online Buzz With a New Look That Has Fans Wondering if It’s Really Her

Romantic comedy queen Cameron Diaz was recently photographed with a bare face.

Diaz, 52, stepped out in New York City in an all-denim outfit over the weekend. In one hand, she held her cellphone and with the other she carried a shopping bag.

The “There’s Something About Mary” actress was captured smiling in the direction of the camera as she walked down the streets of the Big Apple.

Cameron Diaz, 52, Sparks Online Buzz With a New Look That Has Fans Wondering if It’s Really Her(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

When images of Diaz made their way to the internet, fans began to weigh in on the Hollywood veteran’s makeup-free appearance.

“She’s a beautiful girl, with or without makeup,” one Daily Mail reader wrote in the tabloid publication’s comment section. Another wrote, “She looks genuinely happy. Good on her.”

A third comment read, “Why shouldn’t she look natural? It’s a refreshing change from the fakeness that is all over Hollywood. Good for her for showing her natural beauty.”

“She looks fine. Like most women on the go. She did not dress to impress and do her hair and makeup. Women aren’t supposed to look like Barbie dolls 24/7, despite what Ivanka [Trump] and Beyoncé showed you,” one person argued.

Cameron Diaz, 52, looks nearly unrecognizable as she goes fresh-faced in New York City https://t.co/898qlqoiHN — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 6, 2025

However, Diaz did not escape online negativity. For instance, a less-than impressed critic stated, “That’s a rough looking 52.” Someone else posted, “No way is that Cameron Diaz!”

Haters faced pushback, too. Diaz got backup when a commenter said, “I am tired of the attacks on women without makeup. Let them live. I am so glad I don’t get scrutinized everyday for just being outside.”

“I never thought she was one of the best-looking actresses,” someone offered. In a more mixed reaction, one observer focused on Diaz’s on-screen work, writing, “Never much of an actress but she seems like a sweet person.”

Diaz broke out as a movie star in the 1990s with performances in popular motion pictures such as 1994’s “The Mask,” 1997’s “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” 1998’s “There’s Something About Mary,” and 1999’s “Any Given Sunday.”

She later teamed up with Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu for “Charlie’s Angels” and “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.” The Long Beach, California native also voiced Princess Fiona in the “Shrek” animated franchise.

Diaz made her acting comeback when Netflix’s “Back in Action” with Jamie Foxx premiered in January 2025. Before the Seth Gordon-directed feature arrived on the streaming service, rumors of behind-the-scenes drama made headlines.

Foxx, 57, was accused of having a “major meltdown” during the filming of “Back in Action” which supposedly caused production to be halted. In December 2023, Diaz used her time on the “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast to defend her co-star.

“Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He’s such a special person, and he’s so talented, so much fun. I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set,” Diaz expressed. “You want to scream at the top of your lungs.”

The New York Times bestselling author added, “Jamie is like the cheerleader for the entire crew and everybody loves him, we have so much fun on the set with him. And he’s just a professional on every level.”

Diaz is set to return as Princess Fiona in the upcoming “Shrek 5.” Universal Pictures is expected to release the star-studded sequel in December 2026. The cast also features Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Zendaya.