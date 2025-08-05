Georgia Man Who Threatened Black People Online, Claimed to Be ‘Official Spokesperson for the White Race,’ Appears Rattled as FBI Raids Home; Defiant Friend Says He Did Nothing Wrong

A man from the Atlanta area faces federal charges after he allegedly took to social media and posted racist threats against Black and Jewish people.

Christopher Robertson, who goes by James Lomak, was charged with communicating interstate threats after he was arrested by FBI agents at his home on Aug. 1 following a lengthy standoff.

Authorities found a series of racially threatening posts on several Facebook accounts belonging to Robertson.

Christopher Robertson was arrested by the FBI for racist online videos. (Photos: Facebook/James Lomack)

A Facebook post from July 28 showed Robertson holding a black pistol loaded with a magazine while speaking about the “cultural genocide” of the white race. The video’s caption read, “I will not tolerate cultural genocide, get that understood — I will fight for it, I will die for it, I will kill for it.”

In a video he posted on Aug. 1, he threatened to murder Black people who “lash out openly at the white man,” stating, “We will kill the s*** out of you guys … We will f***ing murder you.”

Federal agents were first notified about Robertson’s activities after being contacted by the Secure Community Network, a national organization focused on protecting Jewish communities.

This was after Robertson paid a visit to the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta on July 30 and told security staff that he was “the official spokesperson for the white race” and wanted to speak to a high-ranking Jewish official.

After he left, he went to a Jewish synagogue in midtown Atlanta and began ranting about the decline of the white race while making derogatory remarks about Jewish people.

He also went to a Jewish Chabad building, which serves as a community center for educational, social, and religious activities, where he said he wanted to “chop it up with a rabbi.” He recorded his encounter with several staff members while calling himself the “official delegate of the white race,” and posted the video to Facebook. He also told the Chabad rabbi that Jewish people were on the “verge of extermination.”

The rabbi called 911 while staffers barricaded themselves in an office.

One of Robertson’s YouTube posts also shows him singing, “F*** the Jews, f*** you if you Jewish, one shot, two shot, leave you in the sewage.”

On the day of his arrest, Robertson barricaded himself inside his home for hours when FBI agents arrived to take him into custody. Eventually, he surrendered.

One of Robertson’s friends defended Robertson on Facebook, stating that Robertson was only exercising his right to free speech.

“These are not charges that are gonna stick. This is not right. He has been voicing his opinion on social media and his freedom of speech. He never threatened,” the Facebook post read.

“The allegations against Robertson, which include menacing visits to Jewish facilities and vile online threats against Jews and Blacks, are of great concern,” said United States Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Protecting the community from hate-fueled violence is a foundational part of the Department of Justice’s mission, and we will aggressively prosecute criminals who abuse the internet to terrorize and intimidate others.”