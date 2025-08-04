‘Satan’s Intern’: Racist Woman Learns the Hard Way After Being Accused of Calling Black Woman the N-Word on a Delta Air Line Flight, Video Shows

Cellphone footage showing yet another racial outburst on yet another plane is drawing eyes on social media.

This time, the incident was captured on a Delta flight preparing for takeoff to Los Angeles, California.

A video screenshot shows a woman acting out on a Delta Air Lines flight. (Photos: TikTok/Angelm0ngus)

The video was originally posted to TikTok by user @angelam0ngus and overlaid with the text, “POV: you’re on the plane minding your business and Satan’s intern calls you the N-word.”

In the clip, a woman is seen smiling and taking off her seatbelt before approaching a Black woman seated a few rows ahead of her, after she allegedly called the woman the n-word.

“You know what? I’m an immigrant. I’m from Mexico. 100%,” the woman says while walking toward the Black woman’s seat.

Then, she gives the Black woman the middle finger and tells her, “F*** you,” before reaching down to touch the woman’s dog.

“God bless you,” the victim says in response. “Do not touch my dog!”

The woman’s outburst draws the attention of a cabin crew member, who escorts her back to her seat.

“You need to get her off this f***ing plane,” the victim is heard saying.

“Can confirm she called her a racial slur,” the woman seated next to her states.

“Called me a n****r,” the Black woman adds.

Moments later, the pilot comes on the intercom to announce to the passengers that the plane has to return to the gateway to “take care of a situation.”

In the comments of the video, @angelam0ngus confirmed that the woman was eventually removed from the plane for the outburst.

Most commenters expressed disappointment at the fact that none of the other passengers did anything to intervene.

“Casual racism is the worst!” one TikTok user wrote.

“Why is everyone just being silent! I would have lost it,” another person commented.

“It amazes me that people don’t stand up for others! Always,” someone else added.