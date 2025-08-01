‘Boy I Know He Sick’: Woman Goes Viral After She Wakes Up to $50K in Her Account, But the Fine Print and the State’s Sneaky Move Has the Internet Buzzing

It appears an unnamed woman received an unexpected blessing from the state of Georgia.

On July 30, a post by the @Theelovero account on X went viral. According to the tweeter, her sister was granted a five-figure sum following the passing of the mother of her child’s father.

“My sis just called me talking about we outside. She seen a random 50k deposit and called to verify what the money was for,” the tweet read. “Apparently, her [kids’ father’s] mother died and he was the beneficiary on the life insurance. The state snatched the money for back child support.”

The tweet included an alleged screenshot of a bank statement that showed a one-time payment of 52,714.19 into a checking account set for August 1.

A second screenshot from the Georgia’s Division of Child Support Services website seemed to display the 52,714.19 as compensation to cover an unpaid balance.

As of this writing, the tweet has collected over 7.7 million views and more than 109,000 likes in two days. It also totaled over 1,000 replies on the social media platform.

“And she definitely [is] not lying [because] BIG GEORGIA don’t play about [child support],” one X user proclaimed. A second person declared, “You play dirty games. You win dirty prizes.”

However, a few people pushed back on the celebratory vibe. One individual wrote, “I wonder how much [the] kid will see. Y’all about to use it on bundles, brunch, and trips to Miami.”

Another responder pointed out, “Instead of putting that money towards the child’s future, she wants to be ‘outside’ lmao.” Likewise, someone expressed, “Boyyyy I know he sick 50 racks snatched. All he had to do was take care of his kids the best he could lol.”

Those heated takes on X led to the original poster returning to address complaints over her sibling’s supposed financial outcome from a grandmother passing away.

“Y’all in here talking about she’s selfish or she [is] not using the money for her kids,” the @Theelovero page stated in defense of the presumed mother of two girls. She also uploaded two photos of two young girls in what appears to be Rome and Tokyo.

The tweet resumed, “Her kids have been well taken care of without his help for years. From trips to their education. Hell, her kids got more stamps in their passports than I do. Everything she [does] is for her kids.”

That clapback caused even more commotion. One person quoted the tweet and added, “Soooooo, she doesn’t NEED the child support. She just makin’ the n—a suffer!?!’”

Once again, the original poster fired back by replying, “Her kids have to suffer by having an absent father. Seems like a fair compromise if you ask me.” Plus, she insisted her sister is aware that her story was shared with the world and found the situation funny.