‘Give It Back’: Tyra Banks Humiliated at the Register After Victoria’s Secret Took Back Her Lifetime Lingerie Perk to Get Even

Tyra Banks thought she had scored the ultimate fashion industry dream deal when Victoria’s Secret handed her what they promised would be a lifetime shopping pass.

The supermodel, who blazed trails as the brand’s first Black contract model during her pioneering career in the late 1990s and early 2000s, believed she had secured a golden ticket to endless luxury lingerie.

What followed years later would become one of the most embarrassing retail moments of her life, transforming a routine shopping trip into a public spectacle that still makes her cringe.

Tyra Banks says she was embarrassed at a checkout after Victoria’s Secret revoked her lifetime free shopping card after she declined a contract extension. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

The 51-year-old entrepreneur and former talk show host had every reason to believe the exclusive perk would last forever. After spending more than a decade as one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable Angels, Banks had earned her place in the company’s inner circle.

During a recent appearance on “Today with Jenna & Friends,” Banks revealed the painful details of how that special relationship came to an abrupt end.

“I had a Free Angels card that the head of Victoria’s Secret gave me,” she explained to co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

Adding, “They were like, ‘Forever. We love you so much. You have this card, and you can go to any shop forever and shop forever with no cap on it.’ So I would get lingerie for myself, matching tops and bottoms, every collection that came out, I got it.”

The shopping card represented more than just free merchandise; it symbolized her lasting relationship with a brand that had helped define her career.

The trouble began when Victoria’s Secret executives approached Banks with a three-year contract extension. She had different plans, eager to transition into television hosting, which would require stepping away from her modeling commitments. When the company presented the contract, Banks made a decision that would cost her dearly.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want to. I want to be a talk show host. I don’t want to do it,'” Banks recalled, describing her response to the contract offer.

Tyra Banks for Victoria Secret pic.twitter.com/PjJkUbGxLK — Khoeli Fashion Files (@khoelifashion) February 21, 2025

The company initially seemed understanding, allowing her to keep the coveted Angel card for an additional year after declining their offer. However, that grace period eventually expired, leading to what Banks described as an awkward phone call from company representatives.

“They let me have that Angel card for a year later and they said, ‘Give it back, baby!'” Banks remembered, mimicking the tone of the conversation that ended her unlimited shopping privileges.

The most mortifying moment came during an unsuspecting shopping trip to a suburban Victoria’s Secret store in Los Angeles. Banks had loaded up on her usual selection of coordinated lingerie sets, confident in her ability to walk out with armfuls of merchandise at no charge. When she presented her Angel card at the register, the transaction came to a grinding halt.

Bush Hager pressed for details about the humiliating encounter, and Banks confirmed the worst-case scenario had played out.

“I hate saying this on national TV! I hate saying this,” she said, visibly uncomfortable as she recounted the experience. The incident occurred at a strip mall location in Los Angeles, turning what should have been a routine shopping experience into a public moment of humiliation.

The aftermath of losing her Angel card extends beyond mere embarrassment. Banks admitted that her lingerie collection has suffered since losing access to Victoria’s Secret’s latest offerings.

“Oh my gosh, guess what happened, Jenna? I don’t match anymore!” she lamented, explaining how the loss of her unlimited shopping privileges has affected her personal style.

The experience has left Banks longing for a reconciliation with the brand that launched her to international stardom.

When asked about the possibility of working with Victoria’s Secret again, her response was telling.

“I would do a deal if you gave me my card back. Let’s start there,” she said. “That’s the most important thing. I want my card, and then I have to represent the brand.”

Banks did return to the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2024 after a six-year hiatus, when the company revived its fashion show, closing out the Brooklyn event in a glittery black jumpsuit. However, the temporary comeback has yet to restore her most cherished perk from her Angel days.

🎥| Tyra Banks returns to the runway after 19 years at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show pic.twitter.com/19xdafysDv — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) October 15, 2024

Looking back on her decision to decline the contract extension, Banks expressed genuine regret during an earlier “Today” appearance. The choice to prioritize her television ambitions over her modeling career cost her more than expected, leaving her with mismatched lingerie and memories of an embarrassing checkout counter encounter that continues to sting.