‘Fought So Hard’: California Mom of Brain-Injured Survivor Slams Viral Lies After Airport Security Video Sparks Outrage and False TSA Claims

A California mother is calling out the internet for misinterpreting a story after she posted a video of her son going through airport security.



Lisa Colston posted a video showing airport security officers patting down her son, Vince Colston, at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vince is also known as “Fresh the DJ.”

Colston posted the video over the weekend. It shows a security officer slowly patting her son down, swabbing his clothes, and taking off the cast on his arm.



A TSA agent searches Vince Colston at a Las Vegas airport. (Photo: TikTok/@1freshmom)

A car hit Vince Colston a few years ago. His mother said he suffered a traumatic brain injury but survived.

She told the Atlanta Black Star he was in a coma for three months and stayed in the hospital for at least a year.

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Many people were horrified by the video.

“Isn’t this what the X-ray machine is for??? Like I’m confused,” @Anissa added.

“He’s a champ for staying calm,” @SharonWilliamson623 said. “I would file a complaint!! This is entirely too much!!” @Traci added.

Some social media users seemingly jumped to conclusions, accusing the airport worker of causing Vince Colston to suffer over 30 silent seizures in just the past two weeks.

@1freshmom Idk how to avoid this. #TSA can really get under our skin sometimes!! Like W. T. HECK !! I know they’re doing their job but sometimes, It’s just tooooo much !! It’s took allll of me to stay calm & keep Fresh calm! ♬ original sound – Lisa Colston

Lisa Colston said social media influencer Robbie Harvey reached out to her, asking to share her story. But when he posted it, he described Vince as “normally wheelchair bound.”

“Where’d you get that from?” she said. “There was a time he couldn’t stand, couldn’t walk, couldn’t talk.”

Colston said her son used a wheelchair and a cane for a long time after his accident. She said Vince had 30 seizures two weeks before the flight.

“He’s out of it right now. It’s depressing for someone else to put you in that bag when you fought so hard to get out of it.”

False Narrative Created

The mother clarified that they used the wheelchair at the airport to support Vince Colston as they walked to their car. She added that her son wears a brace on his arm because paralysis affects that side of his body.

“I gave you the right to tell my story; I never said he was wheelchair-bound,” Colston said, referring to Robbie Harvey.

Colston accused Top Dog Law of promoting the narrative that TSA caused Vince’s seizures.

“The LIES ‘TSA caused the seizures,’ NO, he was hit by a car in California years ago,” Lisa Colston said.

Colston said the reason she posted the video was to raise awareness for people with traumatic brain injuries. She repeated that she did not want to fight with the TSA about the false narrative.

“Do your research! But you can’t really do your research because these sites aren’t telling the truth!” Colston said.