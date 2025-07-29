‘Stay In Your Truck Before Something Happens to You!’: White Mob Blocks Black Semi Driver with Bulldozers As He Waits to Drop Off Load In North Carolina, Slams Door on His Dog In Viral Video

A Black truck driver hauling mulch to a dump site in North Carolina is speaking out on social media about a terrifying ambush that happened at Two Banks Development Landfill near Clyde, North Carolina.

Part of the attack was caught on video, which is now going viral, showing a group of white construction workers threatening him, slamming a truck door on his dog, and blocking his semi with bulldozers — all of which he said was unprovoked.

The man, who goes by the name noturningback_98 on TikTok, claimed the group brandished guns and chased him during the attack, before flipping his trailer and tipping his truck over with bulldozers.

Video screenshots show a group of white men confronting a man behind the camera. (Photos: TikTok/Notturningback_98)

According to his account, it all started when he arrived at the TBD dump site before opening hours, around 6:30 a.m. on June 28.

Having never been to this site before, he wasn’t aware of the protocol to wait for entry further up the street, but a man who worked there indicated he could stay at the gate until they opened. Shortly after, however, the owner’s son arrived and relegated him to the back of the queue, behind all the other trucks, he stated.

He complied, but the owner’s son returned with “five guys and his pistol hanging from his waistband” and accused him of stealing a phone, he wrote in a caption on TikTok. After searching his truck and reviewing footage from security cameras, the group let him go, but unfortunately, this was just the beginning of his nightmare.

As noturningback_98 was “at the top of the landfill” dumping mulch, the group confronted him again, forcing him back into his truck, which is where one of the two distressing videos begins.

here is videos of how they were aggressively treating me I was scared to move because they kept saying something bad was going to happen to me. his videos of the sheriff assaulting my two month year-old dog and letting me know that he was going to lock me up if I said another word can someone please let me know what I should do and who I should contact I need some help now

“Let’s go, b**ch,” screamed an enraged white construction worker as he closed in on the man, as others suddenly surrounded him, yelling, “Get in the f**king truck!” One issued a threat: “The sheriff’s department is coming to get rid of you and your f**king mutt, so stay in your truck before something bad happens.”

A man who identified himself as the sheriff repeatedly tried to slam the vehicle’s door and ended up injuring the dog, which can be heard yelping in pain on the video.

The so-called sheriff wore a “Wrights Brothers Construction” hard hat and reflective vest over regular work clothes and did not produce a badge.

On Instagram, Wright Brothers touts itself as a “Christian-owned, values-driven” company, claiming to be the “Southeast’s top provider of construction services.” The attackers have not been officially identified, and it’s unclear whether they are employees or contractors; however, Wright Brothers has turned off all comments on their social media platforms.

“Ya’ll going to jail. Ya’ll going down. This town is going down,” warned the trucker, as he reminded the raging crew that he was recording. Soon, bulldozers appeared outside of his truck’s windows, blocking him from escaping.

Another video, filmed at a distance, showed the semi tipped over, surrounded by bulldozers. The man is ordered to put his phone down and stop recording. “Get in the vehicle. Now! You’re leaving. You’re gone.”

On June 28th 2025 I was doing a delivery of mulch in Clyde, North Carolina at a dump field called TBD Dump sight I arrived at the dump site early without knowing that I wasn't supposed to be there that early which was only 45 minutes before they opened up at 6:30 a employee approach me and told me I was not supposed to be there that early and told me that normally drivers park up the street and wait until opening time. I wasn't aware because that was my first time dumping at that sight , I let him know that and told him that I would turn around at that time. It was 15 minutes before it opened up he told me not to worry about it. We're about to open up. I'm going to open the gate just don't come in until 630 He left and shortly afterwards the owner of the dump site son pulls up and informs me that because I was the first one in line I would have to go all the way around and wait for everybody to that came after me to get in front of me and then he will tell me when I can go We had a quick back-and-forth and I just followed his instructions and went around and waited 20 minutes of waiting he pulls back up to the truck with five guys and his pistol hanging from his waistband he walks up to my truck and says where is my phone I know you have my phone after about 3040 minutes of him accusing me I let him search my truck. The owner of the dump site pulls up, which is his father. They checked the cameras and they let me go. I go all the way up to the top of the hill to start dumping my load while I was dumping my load, he claims that he found his phone outside of the truck on the ground so he decides to come back up to the top of the landfill with him and his friends and guns and start to run after my truck and attack me opening my door. I put the truck and drive to pull off in the mix of me trying to pull off. They run and go get two bulldozer and flipped my trailer and tipped my truck over I'm currently looking for a appropriate Lawyer to handle this case if anybody has any recommendations, may you please tag them under this post or comment a appropriate way for me to contact them thank you

The pair of videos has struck a match online, with nearly 10 million views in just 24 hours. The fury in the comments is palpable.

“They need to lose all contracts, all licensing. They are a danger to the public with access to equipment like that. File civil and criminal charges!” urged one person.

“That is not a sheriff. You need to report him to the police for impersonating a cop,” advised another, followed by “Contact NC attorney general. It’s a civil rights violation. They almost lynched you,” a comment that received 30,000 likes.

The truck driver is currently seeking a lawyer and has posted a follow-up video, assuring concerned viewers that his dog, Coco, is now doing “fine.” He added, “She doesn’t ride on trucks anymore, so she’s home with my family. Thank you for being concerned… I appreciate the love and so does she.”