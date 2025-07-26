What Is That in Her Hand?: Sasha Obama Turns Heads with Chic Look, Until Fans Zoom In 

Sasha Obama was simply trying to enjoy a casual day out in West Los Angeles, but what started as compliments about her effortlessly chic style quickly turned into intense scrutiny when eagle-eyed social media users noticed something unexpected in the background. The 24-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama was photographed looking radiant in a white crop top and flowing boho maxi skirt, her signature style that has garnered praise from fashion enthusiasts across social platforms.

The recent University of Southern California graduate was all smiles as she strolled through the neighborhood with a friend when snapped by paparazzi.

Sasha Obama’s cute LA outfit got overshadowed when people spotted her vaping. (Photo: Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images)

Hello! published pictures of the political nepo baby, with her long hair cascading near her waist and her curves perfectly highlighted by the smocked waistband of her skirt. She completed the laid-back California look with flip-flops, embodying the relaxed West Coast aesthetic that has become her trademark since relocating to Los Angeles with her older sister Malia.

When Fashion Bomb Daily shared the images on Instagram, the response was initially overwhelmingly positive.

“Her style is so adorbz,” one admirer commented, while another noted, “They are really grownnn ups now,” referencing both Sasha and her 27-year-old filmmaker sister.

A third fan praised her natural beauty, writing, “All natural, low key fly.”

The Obama daughters have long been celebrated for their authentic, unpretentious approach to fashion and life.

However, the conversation took a sharp turn when some users began examining the photos more closely. “Is that a vape?” one person questioned.

This observation quickly overshadowed the initial flood of style compliments, with the focus shifting from Sasha’s fashion choices to her personal habits.

The scrutiny comes a month after Sasha celebrated her 24th birthday in June, with both parents sharing a rare family photo on their respective Instagram accounts.

Barack’s heartfelt caption read, “Happy Birthday, Sasha! Watching you grow into the incredible woman you are has been a true gift. I’ll always be proud of you and will always be here for you.”

Michelle echoed the sentiment, writing, “Happy birthday to my sweet girl, Sasha! Can’t believe how quickly time has flown. I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become. Love you always!”

This isn’t the first time the Obama sisters have faced speculation about smoking.

Their mother Michelle Obama has previously acknowledged on multiple occasions that both daughters experimented with cigarettes and other typical teenage behaviors while growing up in the White House.

Former first lady has been remarkably candid about the difficulties of raising teenagers in the spotlight, recently telling Kelly Ripa on SiriusXM that protecting her daughters’ privacy required constant vigilance.

“Every weekend was a nightmare, because we had to work to make sure that them being regular teenagers didn’t wind up on Page Six,” she revealed, specifically mentioning that her daughters “went to parties and they had drinks, and they tried out smoking and they did all the things” that typical young people do.

Sasha has been snapped by paparazzi on multiple occasions, pulling from a cigarette on her private time.

Michelle’s openness about her daughters’ experimentation isn’t entirely surprising, especially considering their father’s well-documented history with smoking.

Barack Obama’s own struggles with cigarettes during his presidency were widely reported, making the speculation about his daughters’ habits feel like an extension of a familiar narrative.

This pattern of presidential children facing scrutiny for normal young adult behavior isn’t unique to the Obamas either. Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of the 43rd president, has also faced similar public attention throughout her life.

Despite the controversy, Sasha continues to carve out her own path in Los Angeles, reportedly living near Malia while pursuing higher education. Both sisters have maintained notably private social media presences, a deliberate choice that reflects their parents’ efforts to provide them with as normal a life as possible despite their extraordinary circumstances.

Days prior to this latest incident, Sasha was photographed in a more casual ensemble of a gray crop top and sweatpants while visiting downtown Los Angeles, specifically stopping by Keck Medicine of USC. Even in this understated outfit, complete with braids and oversized glasses, she managed to turn heads with her effortless style.

The latest incident serves as yet another reminder of the impossible balance the Obama daughters must strike between living authentic lives and managing public perception, all while simply trying to enjoy their 20s in one of America’s most vibrant cities.