‘Dirty Black Monkey!’: Unhinged White Woman Goes On Racist Tirade After Being Asked to Leave San Francisco Grocery Store, Video Shows

Grocery shopping is typically uneventful, but not on this day in San Francisco.

A white woman was kicked out of the Safeway on La Playa Street in the Outer Sunset district for berating Black store employees with racial slurs, witnesses say. Her unhinged public meltdown was caught on video, and a three-minute clip of her nonstop ranting recently emerged on Instagram.

A video screenshot shows a woman going on a racist tirade. (Photo: Instagram/Atlanta Black Star)

Witnesses in the comments say the chaos started when she verbally abused both employees and customers inside the store, prompting security to escort her out, which is where the edited clip posted by Ferry I. Sadikin begins.

A Safeway employee shows her the door, while informing her that she’s not allowed to come back — that directive ignited the woman’s rage, as she launched into a belligerent verbal attack, all while wearing oversized sunglasses and a face mask.

“Who are you to tell me what I’m allowed and not allowed? You’re an uneducated dirty monkey,” she yelled in a thick accent that prompted speculation about her country of origin in the comments.

It’s worth noting that several people in the video are wearing pandemic-era face masks, and the exact date of the incident is unclear. Safeway has not responded yet to our inquiry.

Unfortunately, the woman did not leave the store so easily, but continued to yell somewhat unintelligibly in the employee’s face, “You nasty b*tch, bleach your hair, and you think you’re like, what the f*ck?”

As she was finally leaving, she suddenly swung around again to face the camera. “Dirty black monkey. Dirty black monkey. You ugly, ugly, dirty black monkey,” she ranted. The unidentified man who filmed the appalling exchange continued to follow her past the shopping carts to make sure she got in her car and exited the premises, but he was also subjected to an onslaught of hate speech.

She called the man an “ugly, ugly, rapist, dirty, delusional pig,” but in a master class of calm, the man kept his cool and simply asked her, “Do you feel good?”

“No. You’re like delusional sh*t,” the woman ranted. “You want to be included. You delusional, nasty gorillas. No one willingly would include you anywhere. Just by looking at you…” she said as she stomped through the parking lot. “You force people. Nasty black pig,” she yelled again, but the man continued filming — from a distance — and laughed it off.

A bystander who happened to be walking past the parking lot was pulled into the chaos when she randomly yelled out, calling him a “nasty Mexican pig” and an “ugly sh*t.”

“What about it, baby? What about it?” he responded, adding that he wasn’t even Mexican.

It wasn’t until a white female security guard approached the scene that the woman got into her yellow Volkswagen Beetle and finally drove away. But before that, she sneaked in a few more vile jabs, all of which were captured on video — along with her license plate number.

Suddenly realizing she’s still being filmed, she asked, “Are you going to watch it later? You’re going to enjoy it like a masochist… You’re like Oh, I want to see this person calling me bad names, right?”

After all the abuse, the man kept his calm and gently nudged her to leave, “Ma’am, just go ahead, that’s all.”

“Disgusting! She should take a look in the mirror. She is everything that she is projecting. This behavior is so exhausting,” said yet another.

At the end of the video, a security guard indicates that the police were called; however, charges have not been confirmed.