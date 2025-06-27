‘I Am Ill! I Need My Business Class!’: Enraged Woman Claims She Has Pain In Her Boobs as She Demands Seat Upgrade on International Flight

Shocking cellphone footage caught the moments a female passenger demanded an upgrade to business class during a mid-air meltdown on an international flight.

The unidentified passenger boarded a flight from St. Petersburg, Russia, to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, according to reports.

After the flight took off, the outburst happened.



A video screenshot shows a woman yelling and demanding to be upgraded to business class on a flight. (Photos: X/@fl360aero)

The woman stands up in her economy-class seat to demand that cabin crew members grant her a seat upgrade, claiming she was in the wrong section and needed to be in a higher class.

“I was in business class because I was working,” the woman loudly tells the flight attendants before they try to sit her back down.

As a flight attendant responds to her plea, she asks, “How is that truly the best for me?”

Finally, a couple of male passengers who are seen surrounding her try to subdue her as she cries out and falls to the aisle floor.

The video cuts to another scene in which the woman is shouting at the flight crew as she continues her passionate plea to be transferred to business class.

Unruly Alert ! An unruly passenger caused chaos on a flight from St. Petersburg (Russia) to Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt) by demanding to be moved to business class, claiming she was exhausted from working too hard.



'Eyewitnesses said she screamed, not understanding why she wasn't… pic.twitter.com/wVjMDCtSru — FL360aero (@fl360aero) June 26, 2025

This time, she cites pain in parts of her body as another reason to get the upgrade she deserves.

“I have pain in my back, I have pain in my t*ts!” the woman yells while grabbing her breasts. “I am ill! I want my business class!”

According to news reports citing eyewitness accounts, the outburst reached an extreme when the woman threatened to open the emergency exit and also tried to remove her top to strengthen her case.

Once she was restrained, she was reportedly moved to the back of the plane and was placed in police custody once the plane safely landed in Egypt. The woman’s identity and nationality have not been released.

The incident took place on an Aeroflot flight. The airline has not commented on the incident.

In-flight outbursts are all too common nowadays.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested after she was seen spitting on, verbally assaulting, and physically attacking a female passenger during a Southwest Airlines flight.

When the plane landed, she was strapped to a gurney as she was escorted from the flight by police.