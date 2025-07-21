‘Why Are You Sitting Here?’: Black Woman Says She Was Asked to Change Seats Because a White Passenger Was ‘Not Happy’ She Sat Next to Him on Air France Flight; Airline Claims There Was No ‘Discriminatory Intent’

A Black woman says she was unfairly singled out aboard an Air France flight from Paris to Dallas after a white male passenger allegedly objected to her being seated next to him—an incident she and others called a glaring example of racial bias.

According to a video posted on Instagram by a woman she befriended during the incident, the trouble began after the in-flight entertainment system at her original seat stopped working. A flight attendant reassigned her to a nearby empty seat next to a white man. But shortly after she sat down, the man looked at her and allegedly asked, “Why are you sitting here?”

Michelle Momoh says she was asked to change seats on an Air France flight because another passenger said he did not want her there. (Photo: Instagram/kristina.em)

She explained that the attendant had moved her because her original seat was broken. But she said the man kept questioning her as if she didn’t belong on the plane at all.

“He was literally questioning me and looking at me like I don’t have any good reason, you did not buy the seat,” she recounted, describing how she again explained that the attendant had moved her there.

The man then abruptly got up to speak with the flight attendant himself. When they returned, the crew member asked the woman to get up and move again because the man was unhappy about the seat change.

Later, she went on camera to explain why this was a problem.

“First off, I don’t care that he’s not happy. I was given permission to sit here. I did not ask you to move from your seat. You did not buy this seat, so why are you asking me, a Black woman, to get up and move. If he wants to move, he can get up and move. If he doesn’t want to sit next to someone Black, that’s not my problem,” she said.

The woman filming the incident described the moment as heartbreaking.

“It broke my heart and had me fuming to see my friend @injectormichellem treated like this. Her TV didn’t work on our Air France flight to Dulles, so a flight attendant reassigned her to another seat. But the man sitting there complained, and instead of standing up for her, that same flight attendant made her move again,” she said. “She was in tears the rest of the flight, and he knew she was crying but never even apologized. The crew on @airfrance did nothing but file a report while we were in the air. We were both in complete disbelief of how this incident was handled SMH.”

In the video, the woman filming added, “This is the craziest sh-t I’ve seen on a flight. Honestly, the fact that it was him and it was an empty seat and so they literally sat her in the empty seat and they made her get up and move because he wasn’t happy with the fact that she sat next to him.”

The women also pointed out that this wasn’t a first-class seating situation—everyone in coach had paid the same fare, which made the demand to keep the seat “free” especially troubling.

In response to the viral incident, Air France issued a public statement, saying the woman had been moved due to a malfunctioning entertainment system and that the seat she was reassigned to was between two members of the same family. The airline said the family had “expressed their preference to keep the seat free, as had been the case since the start of the flight.”

Air France went on to say there were other seats available, and another was offered “without any discriminatory intent.” The company emphasized it “sincerely regrets that this passenger has experienced a situation she perceived as unfair and painful,” and said its customer service department would investigate the matter.

But the statement did little to quell the outrage online. In follow-up comments, the women pushed back.

“The flight attendant said he didn’t understand why she sat there. If that was really a concern, why didn’t the attendant explain it to him? Instead, your crew put her in an uncomfortable and unfair situation after they told her to sit there,” the Black woman’s friend wrote in a follow-up message to the airline. “To make that man comfortable, you left her in a broken seat, even though it was none of his business where she sat. If he wasn’t happy sitting next to her, he could’ve simply asked to switch seats with his son and left it at that. But instead, she was treated like the problem, by both the man and your staff. How is that acceptable, @airfrance? Filing a complaint is the bare minimum after how she was treated. What are you doing to make this right?”

Others in the comments echoed the frustration. “He did understand her, he just didn’t like her! And the crew cared more about a white male’s opinion than about a Black female’s rights and safety … Shame on you!” one commenter wrote.

In the video, the flight attendant is heard saying the man was “confused” about why the woman sat next to him, despite the fact that he had only paid for one seat. The exchange grew tense, with passengers attempting to explain the situation to the attendant who initially dismissed the issue.

The woman who filmed the footage stepped in to correct the flight attendant, urging her to stop downplaying what happened. Though she said she accepted the man’s explanation and was ready to move on, the damage had already been done. The flight attendant once again asked the Black woman if she could move.

Meanwhile, some online commenters downplayed the incident and dismissed the woman’s claims of racism as preposterous.

“Another victim, huh? From what this lady said, he NEVER said anything about race…nothing. SHE is the one who brought her race up,” one user wrote. “That crap is getting so old that people aren’t buying it anymore. And this is a great example. Save the ‘racism’ accusations for the REAL cases of it.”

But for many Black people, the problem isn’t always in what’s said outright—but what’s implied. Racism takes on many veiled forms—subtle slights, coded discomforts, and decisions disguised as preferences. It’s not always loud or obvious, but it shows up in who’s asked to move, who gets believed, and whose comfort matters most, the women explained to the attendant.

They said the situation was more about the double standards that many Black people quietly endure when their presence alone is treated as a disruption. The commenter suggests Black people should simply shrug off moments like these, to move on, or not make it “about race.” But the cumulative toll of being treated as less-than equal—even if it’s perceived—is now increasingly difficult to accept.