‘He’s So Proud of Himself’: Outrage Erupts After Trump Supporter Claims He Snitched on Viral Influencer Khaby Lame to ICE 

The internet erupted in fury this week as a young Trump supporter continued to publicly brag about his role in getting one of the world’s most beloved social media personalities detained by immigration authorities. The controversy has ignited fierce debate about privilege and accountability.

Khabane ‘Khaby’ Lame, the 25-year-old Senegalese-Italian influencer whose real name is Seringe Khabane Lame, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport on June 6 for allegedly overstaying his visa, according to NPR.

Having legally entered on April 30, Lame had attended the Met Gala weeks before his detention. ICE officials confirmed that while Lame entered legally, he remained beyond his visa terms. He was granted voluntary departure and left the same day, avoiding a deportation order that could have barred his return for up to a decade.

The story took a shocking turn when 18-year-old Bo Loudon stepped forward to claim credit for Lame’s detention in a recent video circulating online.

Loudon, said to be the “best friend” of President Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, appeared on Sean Kelly’s Digital Hour podcast and detailed his involvement, repeating details he revealed in early June.

“Yes, I had some buddies who work closely with him on several major contracts and things. They were all telling me that there’s several red flags with this guy. He admitted that he was in the country illegally, on an expired visa, and entered the country like 49 times. So I just flagged it to a buddy of mine and the administration at Homeland Security,” Loudon explained.

Bo Loudon, son of conservative commentator Gina Loudon and former Missouri Sen. John Loudon, has built a major social media presence with over 200,000 followers on X and 350,000 on Instagram.

Vanity Fair reported that he leveraged his Trump family ties to influence young male voters during the 2024 campaign.

Loudon boasted about the government’s response speed after his tip.

“I just called some buddies in the administration, and I’ve never seen anything happen so quick,” he recalled. “They were like, ‘We’re gonna get right on this.'” He had also posted on social media that he had been “working with the patriots at President Trump’s DHS to make this happen.”

The revelation triggered swift backlash, with critics slamming it as mockery of someone’s immigration status.

D.L. Hughley didn’t hold back, posting a clip from the interview and writing, “YOU’RE LAME AF!! HE WAS BORN WITH THAT NAME… YOU FKN EARNED IT!!! CORNY AF!!” on social media, echoing widespread outrage.

“Take note of who is doing what to who,” one social media user wrote in response to the revelation.

Others didn’t hold back in their assessment of Loudon’s character.

“Damn, I’ve seen it all. An ICE Karen,” another user commented.

Some pointed to deeper issues of privilege, with one person observing, “No one is surprised that this guy did this he has the complexion for the protection.”

Another said, “The way he’s so proud of himself Nobody will remember you dude.”

Perhaps most telling was the comparison one user drew, writing that “He’s giving Kyle Rittenhouse vibes,” referencing the controversial figure who became a polarizing symbol during the 2020 protests as right-wingers embraced him following his fatal shootings of two men at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The target of this controversy, Lame, had risen to become the silent TikTok king whose wordless reactions to absurd life hacks captivated over 162 million followers worldwide. His meteoric rise from pandemic content to becoming the most-followed TikTok personality made him a beloved figure across cultural barriers.

His final post before disappearing was on June 3, three days before his detention. The video showed his signature style, humorously subverting a viral trend where students threw phones into buckets by instead tossing just the phone case, captioned “Sorry teacher, I am never going to bring my phone to school again” with the hashtag, #learnfromkhaby.

After 11 days of silence that left his massive fan base wondering about his whereabouts, Lame returned to Instagram with a lighthearted soccer video featuring Brazilian footballer Neymar.

“Yes, it was a good dream… I dribbled Neymar. Then I woke up and he told me, ‘Go get me some water,'” he posted, attempting to return to normalcy.

The incident has raised broader questions about immigration enforcement, social media influence, and real-world consequences of online actions.

For Lame, whose estimated net worth is said to be $40 million, the detention highlights vulnerability that successful content creators face when circumstances become political talking points. The controversy highlights growing tensions on social media, where influence, race, and access to power are often weaponized — with real-world consequences.