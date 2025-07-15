‘Nobody Spews More Lies’: Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Slammed After Making Another Unbelievable Claim About the President and Saying She’s Seen It with Her ‘Own Two Eyes’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is at it again. This time, she’s insisting her boss is the hardest-working president ever and that she sees it with her “own two eyes every day.”

Leavitt made these claims Monday in an interview on Fox News, after a blistering week of MAGA outrage over President Donald Trump’s decision last week to close the Epstein case, causing his most loyal supporters to lose their minds.

“I just want to say to your audience there is not a more hard-working president than Donald J. Trump. I witness it with my own two eyes every day. That man is working around the clock. He hardly ever sleeps. He’s constantly thinking, not just about the problems in our country here, but around this world and how to solve them,” Leavitt claimed on “The Sean Hannity Show.”

“But he has spent more time playing golf and taking three-day weekends than any President in US history. She’s flat out lying about seeing him every day ,unless she goes to MAL (Mar-a-Lago) with him….,” a user on X posted.

“And look at what he’s done on the world stage with bringing peace to the Middle East,” Leavitt continued.

The last time we looked, the war between Israel and Hamas is still raging in Gaza, with thousands of Palestinians dead and more dying every day. Not to mention the increased tensions between Iran and Israel, with the U.S. getting involved last month and attacking Iran’s nuclear sites.

News reports at the time indicated Trump gave the green light to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attack Iran on June 12, even as the U.S. nuclear negotiations with Tehran had been scheduled to continue on June 15 in Oman.

Leavitt went on to cite Trump’s attempts at bringing Russia and Ukraine to the negotiation table, which have hugely failed as Moscow keeps bombing Kyiv, and Russian President Vladimir Putin simply ignores Trump.

“This a president who is a peacemaker-in-chief and it cannot be understated how successful the first six months of this administration have been thanks to the leadership of President Trump,” Leavitt added.

“And nobody spews more lies with their own two lips than Karoline Leavitt — and we witness it every single day,” Thomas St James posted on X.

And Machine Pun Kelly posted this: “He has never ‘worked’ a day in his life. He walks around pontificating about sh-t he doesn’t understand. That’s not work.”

A website dedicated to keeping track of Trump’s golfing habits, Didtrumpgoldtoday.com, is reporting the president has golfed 40 out of the last 177 days in office. Those numbers were determined using the president’s public schedule posted to Roll Call Factbase

The site estimates that Trump’s golfing trips so far have cost taxpayers an estimated $56 million. That’s based on the average price per round calculated by the cost per trip based on a 2019 report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office on the cost of four golf trips Trump took during his first term in office.