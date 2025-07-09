‘How Could He’: Ben Shelton’s Wimbledon Victory Takes an Embarrassing Turn as BBC Issues a Partial Apology to Girlfriend Trinity Rodman Following On-Air Slip

Trinity Rodman, 23, had a lot to say about the television commentary for her boyfriend Ben Shelton’s Wimbledon Championships tennis match.

On July 7, Rodman was in attendance at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to support Shelton as he played against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in the tournament’s fourth round.

Shelton defeated Sonego in four sets, improving his record to 3-0 against the Italian in Grand Slam competition in 2025. The 22-year-old American heads to the quarterfinals to face another Italian, Jannik Sinner, on July 9.

Professional tennis player Ben Shelton’s victory match at Wimbledon gets overshadowed after broadcast announcer mentions his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman’s estranged dad, Dennis Rodman (L) (Photos by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images; @trinity_rodman/Instagram)



A BBC commentator brought up Trinity and her famous father, 64-year-old NBA legend Dennis Rodman, on the live Wimbledon broadcast of Shelton versus Sonego.

“Trinity Rodman is the girlfriend of Ben Shelton, a great soccer player in her own right, the daughter of former basketball star Dennis Rodman,” announcer Andrew Castle told the TV audience during the match’s first set.

He went on to describe her dad as “one of the greatest sportsmen of all time in my opinion” while further doting on Dennis’ time in the NBA.

“When he was with the Detroit Pistons in the NBA… they used to ruin Michael Jordan’s life. That was her dad,” said Castle, according to The Sun. “There is nobody she doesn’t know in the hierarchy of US sport. She’s a big star herself.”

The television cameras zoomed in on Trinity seated in the stands alongside Shelton’s parents, Bryan and Lisa, and his tennis-playing sister, Emma.

After Shelton’s third set, Castle mentioned his girlfriend again, only this time he called her “Tiffany Rodman.”

Why does the BBC Wimbledon commentator keep calling Trinity Rodman “Tiffany” — JaySeeGee (@jseegee) July 7, 2025

Trinity took issue with her estranged father being mentioned in connection with Shelton’s quest to win the Wimbledon title. The Washington Spirit forward addressed the situation on Instagram.

“For those who don’t know… my name is TRINITY, not Tiffany,” the California native wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday evening. She added crying laughing emojis to the post.

Trinity Rodman showing her support for Ben Shelton at Wimbledon 👏 🤩 pic.twitter.com/cX5igLZjZ8 — ESPN (@espn) July 7, 2025

The United States women’s national soccer team member specifically requested that the public put their attention on Shelton and his supportive relatives, not the five-time NBA champion.

“Also, for Ben’s matches, he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad,” Trinity stated.

She resumed, “My dad’s not even in MY life, no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don’t even want him talked about during mine. It’s him and his loved ones’ moment. Thank you.”

(Photo credit: @trinity_rodman/Instagram)

Fans weighed in on Trinity calling out the network for making Shelton’s match about her dad, in her opinion.

“I agree with her response. She’s accomplished in her own right. No need to mention her father. Especially when it’s not even her event, they’re mentioning him at all to top it off,” one person commented on Instagram in the Jasmine Brand’s comments.

A like-minded Instagram user wrote, “Agreed. She is a top soccer player and has made a name for herself. Leave him out of it.”

Reddit readers also championed Trinity, as one post on the discussion forum read, “She’s also an Olympic medalist. Like really?”

Hitting back at her response, one person said, “That is so classy. It’s very clear she was not raised by Dennis Rodman.”

However, Trinity got some pushback from one critic who said, “Way to bring more attention to you during your boyfriend’s time,” in the comment section of People.

Slamming the announcer, one Daily Mail reader said, “How could he call her by the wrong name. It’s appalling!! Her mental health will have been severely damaged.”

Following her outrage and backlash online, a spokesperson for BBC Sport shared a statement with The Sun, which states, “Andrew apologises for mispronouncing Trinity Rodman’s name during the Ben Shelton vs. Lorenzo Sonego match.”

Trinity has been outspoken about her strained relationship with Rodman. She did not hold back her feelings about him while appearing on a December 2024 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast with host Alex Cooper.

“He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” Trinity told Cooper about the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee who was married to her mother, Michelle Moyer, from 2003 to 2012.

Trinity’s remarks on “Call Her Daddy” led to Rodman issuing an apology to the former Washington State University student on his Instagram page. However, Trinity called his public mea culpa a “joke” in response.

Rodman and Moyer are also the parents of Trinity’s older brother, Dennis “DJ” Rodman Jr. (born 2001). In addition, the longtime NBA rebounding force fathered a daughter named Alexis Rodman (born 1988) with his first wife, Annie Bakes.

After they started dating in 1987, Rodman and Bakes had an on-again, off-again romance for several years. They were officially married in 1989 for only 82 days. Dennis announced he became a grandfather in 2017 following the birth of Alexis’ son, Vincent.