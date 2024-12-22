‘Sorry I Wasn’t the Dad You Wanted’: A Look at Dennis Rodman’s Other Kids After His Daughter Trinity’s Scathing ‘Call Her Daddy’ Critique

Soccer sensation Trinity Rodman did not hold back recently when it came to talking about her famous father, NBA legend Dennis Rodman.

In fact, during a jaw-dropping recent interview with host Alex Cooper for the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she called their relationship with her dad “painful,” adding that, “He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else.”

Trinity further explained her resentment toward her father developed when Rodman and her mother, Michelle Moyer, divorced, leaving the mother-daughter duo and Rodman’s son, DJ homeless. She also stated that the basketball star’s incessant partying and substance abuse also made her childhood challenging.

Dennis Rodman’s youngest daughter calls out the NBA legend for ruining her childhood with his poor parenting and party lifestyle. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Since the 1990s, Rodman has had high-profile romances and flings with the likes of Madonna and a brief marriage to actress Carmen Electra. But no children came from those relationships.

As his daughter’s explosive revelations make waves, let’s dive into the complicated world of the former Chicago Bulls player and see how Rodman’s other children have navigated life with their headline-making dad.

Alexis Rodman: From Family Drama to Happy Endings

Alexis, the firstborn Rodman child, has a story that could be compared with any classic ’90s celebrity drama. Her parents’ whirlwind romance culminated in a mindblowing 82-day marriage in 1992, according to People.

Born to Rodman and Annie Bakes on Sept. 28, 1988, Alexis saw her fair share of family turbulence. While the basketball bad boy showed his softer side discussing 8-year-old Alexis on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 1996, their relationship later crumbled into years of silence.

Dennis Rodman and his daughter Alexis Rodman at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Serg Alexander/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2014.

However, things were mended with a heartwarming reunion at 24 — when Rodman spent an entire day just listening to her talk about her life.

Now 36, Alexis has written her own happy ending, marrying Robert Bunfill in 2014 and giving Rodman an unexpected new role — grandfather to their son Vincent in 2017.

The notorious party animal couldn’t contain his excitement, tweeting, “Wow, congrats to my daughter Alexis and her husband for the birth of their 1st baby: Vincent! I can’t believe I’m a Grandfather!”

Wow, congrats to my daughter Alexis and her husband for the birth of their 1st baby: Vincent! I can't believe I'm a Grandfather! — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 25, 2017

Dennis “D.J.” Jr.: Like Father, Like Son?

Rodman and his third wife, Michelle Moyer, welcomed their son, Dennis “D.J.” Jr., on April 25, 2001. The former couple married two years later. After enduring Rodman’s addiction and erratic behavior, Moyer filed for divorce in 2014 following a life-threatening accident on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle Dennis purchased for her birthday.

Like many children of other NBA legends, D.J. gravitated toward basketball, showing promising talent early on. His collegiate career began at Washington State in 2019, where he played several seasons before transferring to USC’s Trojans program in 2023.

The path to professional basketball proved challenging for the younger Rodman. After going undrafted in 2024, he joined the Los Angeles Clippers Summer League team before moving to the NBA G League. His stint with the Capital City Go-Go highlighted the uncertainties of professional basketball, as the team signed and waived him twice within a span of just over a month.

Like his dad began in the 90s, D.J. dabbles in painting in nails various colors. But beyond the court, his relationship with his famous father appears complicated. This became evident on Father’s Day 2020, when he chose to celebrate his mother Michelle instead, crediting her in an Instagram post for serving as both mother and father throughout his upbringing.

“Happy Father’s Day to the one who helped me grow,” he wrote, adding, “And played both father and mother figures for my whole life.”

D.J. graduated with his master’s degree in May 2024 and months later he was spotted at a Washington Wizards game with his mom and sister Trinity.

Trinity Rodman: Breaking Away and Breaking Records

Trinity, the youngest Rodman child, was born May 20, 2002. She didn’t just dodge the family basketball legacy — she kicked it aside completely for soccer stardom. She began playing at 4 years old.

After becoming the second overall pick in the 2021 NWSL draft, Trinity has racked up an impressive 46 appearances and 10 goals for the U.S. Women’s National Team.

“This last game was an extremely emotional one. Yes Dennis rodman showed up to an NWSL game, but also my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career, I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything,” she wrote in a post at that time.

Trinity went on to reveal that she and her father’s relationship has been strained for years, unbeknownst to the public.

“My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that, we don’t see eye to eye on many things. I go months if not years without his presence or communication. Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me,” she explained.

“We don’t have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he’s human I’m human… he’s my dad, and I’m his little girl that will never change. I will improve and look forward everyday as I hope he does.”

But Trinity’s recent “Call Her Daddy” podcast appearance dropped some serious bombshells about her childhood, including how she had to live out of a Ford Expedition and only saw her dad 1-4 times a year.

Trinity also described her father as an “alcoholic” who had a lifestyle that consisted of “parties 24/7” and “bringing random b—ches in.”

The drama peaked when Trinity discussed seeing a photo of her father with WNBA star Angel Reese, admitting, “I can’t help but feel, as his daughter, that it’s like… no shade, but damn, I wish I was in that position.”

Trinity Rodman shares her reaction to seeing her father, Dennis Rodman, and Angel Reese taking a picture together after she wore his #10 jersey from when he played for the Detroit Pistons.



(🎥 Call Her Daddy Podcast/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/v7N8Gto92E — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 20, 2024

Rodman has heard his children and their gripes with him. In a heart-on-his-sleeve social media response, he said, “Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still Try and Never will Stop.”

He also revealed that he secretly watched Trinity play from a hotel balcony after flying into town and being told “not to show up because of who I was with.”

Rodman insisted, “I will keep Trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes along time.”

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman makes an apology to his children on social media. (Photo: @dennisrodman/Instagram)

Rodman wanted his daughter to know that, “I’m always here and tell you all the time rather it’s your voice or voicemail how proud I am.”

He remains hopeful that one day his wish that his children will call and come see him will come true. The former Detroit Pistons player has since deleted this post.

Dennis Rodman’s daughter:



“He’s not my dad. Maybe by blood but nothing else.”



Dennis replied with this: pic.twitter.com/PwtnLapN7Q — Mid Range News (@TheMidRangeNews) December 21, 2024

According to People, Trinity responded in a since-deleted post on her IG Story, writing, “A joke. The response alone. And the attention. Wiping my hands with it and I’m done. Thank you.”

Rodman once stated in an interview with ESPN, his “major demon” was “trying to convince” himself that he’s “a good dad.” He seems to be battling those thoughts, with his ongoing struggle with fatherhood, reflecting on some of the ups, downs, and headline-worthy moments of his explosive NBA career.

While Trinity’s recent bombshells have thrust the family dynamics back into the spotlight, each Rodman child has penned their own unique story — from Alexis’ path to domestic bliss, to D.J.’s court battles, to Trinity’s soccer stardom.

As the drama continues to unfold, one thing’s certain: the Rodman family saga is far from over.