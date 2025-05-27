‘Shaq Was Straight Up Hating’:Shaq Exposes Dennis Rodman’s Wild Habits — and Fans Say the Jealousy Is Loud

Shaquille O’Neal has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and his latest comments about former teammate Dennis Rodman are no exception.

The NBA legend recently shared some details about Rodman’s hygiene habits during their time together with the Los Angeles Lakers. What started as a discussion about greatness quickly turned into a revealing confession about jealousy, personal habits, and the unexpected ways charisma can work in professional sports.

NBA legend Shaq O’Neal shared a memory that his former teammate Dennis Rodman had bad hygiene. (Photos: Aaron Davidson/WireImage, Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics)

During the 1998-99 NBA season, two of basketball’s most larger-than-life figures found themselves sharing the same locker room, bringing together O’Neal’s dominant presence in the paint and Rodman’s unmatched rebounding prowess. However, what transpired off the court proved to be more memorable than their on-court chemistry, particularly when it came to Rodman’s approach to personal hygiene and his magnetic appeal in Los Angeles nightlife.

Speaking candidly in a recent interview with Ashley Neville, O’Neal didn’t hold back when discussing what really bothered him about the flamboyant forward.

“I don’t like [Dennis] Rodman because he did something I could never do. When he played with us with the Lakers, he would show up late to the pregame meetings eating rice and chicken. Never warmed up, went and got 20 freaking rebounds a game. After the game, never showered, went to the club and had all the beautiful girls from L.A. at his table all over him… smelling like garbage truck water, and they loved him,” O’Neal revealed.

The four-time NBA champion’s frustration became even more apparent as he described his own experiences at the same nightclubs.

“And I used to walk in the club [baffled], and all the pretty girls were like [interested in him] … and I’m like, ‘That’s the girl I was looking at,’ and they’re all over there with him, and I’m like, ‘Damn.’ It drove me crazy,” he continued.

O’Neal’s honest admission highlighted not just his confusion but also a grudging respect for Rodman’s inexplicable charisma.

This isn’t the first time O’Neal has shared this particular story about his former teammate.

In 2022, during an episode of his Big Podcast, according to CBS Sports, he elaborated on their dynamic, even going so far as to call Rodman the “worst” teammate he had ever played with throughout his 20-year career.

“He was a great player, but he made it hard. Like when you try to corral the guys together and the people above you [are] letting this one guy do whatever he wants,” O’Neal explained, describing Rodman’s habit of arriving just minutes before games while coaches were still conducting meetings.

The story has evolved slightly over the years, with O’Neal sometimes adjusting details but maintaining the core narrative about Rodman’s unconventional routine.

In a 2024 version of the tale, he described how Rodman would “come in with 40 minutes on the clock, eating chicken and rice not paying attention,” then take a cold shower during team meetings before delivering outstanding performances on the court.

When the clip from O’Neal’s most recent interview was posted on Nevel’s Instagram, fans had plenty to say about the basketball legend’s candid revelations.

The reactions were decidedly mixed, with many calling out what they perceived as jealousy on O’Neal’s part.

“That’s some low key hate lol damnnnnn!” one fan wrote, capturing the sentiment of many who viewed O’Neal’s comments as petty.

Another supporter of Rodman chimed in, “Shaq was straight up hating lol who gives a f worry about you big guy he getting the job done.”

A third commenter offered some pointed advice, “Don’t hate learn from a pimp sweat is apart the game, what a reason not to like someone insecurities get it together my guy smdh.”

However, not all the social media commentary focused on criticizing O’Neal.

Some fans directed their attention toward the women who were apparently drawn to Rodman despite his questionable hygiene.

“Money makes women do strange things,” one person observed.

Meanwhile, others attempted to provide a scientific explanation for Rodman’s success with the opposite sex.

“Male sweat contains androstenol which is attractive to women and increases female hormones. Rodman anecdotally knew this, I guarantee it,” one person wrote.

Despite the tensions and O’Neal’s obvious frustration with Rodman’s methods, their brief partnership with the Lakers represented a unique moment in NBA history.

Though they only played together for one season, with Rodman appearing in just 23 games, their contrasting personalities and approaches to basketball created a dynamic that continues to generate discussion decades later. The relationship between these two icons serves as a reminder that even among elite athletes, personal chemistry and professional respect don’t always align perfectly.