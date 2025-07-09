‘Lucky All She Got Was a Two-Piece’: Burger King Worker Gets More Than What She Bargained for After Throwing Drink on Child Behind Counter, Video Shows

Shocking cellphone video shows the moment a Burger King employee threw a drink on a child after the girl’s mother reportedly demanded a refund for undercooked food.

The video features multiple clips of a woman’s fiery confrontation with the restaurant employees.

A video shows an altercation between a woman and a Burger King employee. (Photos: TikTok/PennyThompson1983)

As she stands at a counter with two children, she loudly demands to get her money back for a meal she paid for, complaining about the restaurant’s poor service. At one point, she flipped a tray of food toward an employee.

The confrontation escalated when a female employee was seen hurling a beverage at one of the woman’s children, then smiling afterward, which drew the ire of a female bystander who approached the counter and called the worker “mad disrespectful.”

At the same time, the girl’s mother grabs one of the cash registers, throws it to the ground, and kicks it, before spitting at one of the employees.

She’s also seen going behind the counter and punching a female worker, then walking off.

The now-viral clip was originally posted to TikTok on June 28 by user @cecelovee5, who wrote in the caption, “There’s was a lot I didn’t get to record because I was helping the kids out and drying them up … Idk what I would of done if someone threw a drink at my kid it would of ended up real bad over a REFUND !!”

The video drew millions of views and thousands of comments from viewers who were also outraged by the employees’ behavior.

“You don’t hit or throw things at innocent children. They are not their parents most of the time they have no idea of what’s even going on,” one viewer wrote.

“The worker is lucky all she got was a 2 piece respect to the mother for leaving right after so she don’t get arrested?” another person added.

“Usually I’m quick to side with customer service workers but this was just crazy, I would never think to throw a drink at a KID,” someone else commented.