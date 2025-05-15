‘She Got Them Crazy Eyes!’: Cellphone Video Shows Uber Driver Pulling Gun on Miami Woman During Ride. Passenger Now Plans to Sue Rideshare Company

A Miami woman said she plans to take legal action against Uber after a driver pulled a gun on her during a ride, prompting the rideshare company to remove the driver from the app and launch an investigation of their own.

Krissy Celess, a rising Miami rapper who goes by Bomb Ass Krissy, told WSVN that she and a friend ordered the Uber Monday night and were headed to the Hollywood area from north Miami.

A Miami Uber driver pulls a gun on passengers. (Photos: Instagram video screenshots/krissycelessss)

Celess said that when they were approaching the end of the ride, she tried to point the driver toward their destination.

“I said, ‘Hey, the turn is right here. You’re going to make a left.’ And she was in the middle lane and she was like, ‘Oh, you don’t have to tell me.’ It just escalated so quickly,” Celess explained.

Celess filmed the heated encounter with the female Uber driver and posted the video on her Instagram account, which showed the driver on the phone with a 911 dispatcher while repeatedly ordering her to get out of the car.

“You’re harassing me. Get out of my vehicle now!” the female Uber driver yelled in the video. “You’re no longer in the ride.”

“She got them crazy eyes,” Celess responded.

“Get out!” the driver shouts as she pulls out a gun and points it at Celess.

Celess said she also called the cops and plans on filing a lawsuit against Uber.

“I would argue that the Uber driver was extremely aggressive, and the reaction of pulling a gun was extremely excessive,” said attorney Carlos Dominguez, who is representing both passengers. “You know, emotions can sometimes spur out of control because of a simple disagreement, but those disagreements do not necessitate a firearm to be pointed at you.”

In a statement to WSVN, Uber said, “This is extremely concerning. We removed the driver’s access to the app and are continuing to investigate.”

Uber’s policy dictates that drivers are not allowed to carry weapons while using the Uber platform.

No one was hurt during the incident, and police are investigating. Atlanta Black Star has reached out to Hollywood Police for more details.

“Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Simply shocking. I mean, you get the first-person perspective of having a gun pointed at you,” Dominguez said.

Celess stated that she wants “justice to be served” in this case.

“I don’t want anything like that to happen to anybody else. Oh, my God, I’m shaking right now,” said Celess.