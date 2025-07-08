‘It’s Very Clear She Was Not Raised by Dennis’: Ben Shelton’s Wimbledon Victory Sours After Announcer Drags Trinity Rodman’s Estranged Father Dennis Rodman Into the Spotlight

Trinity Rodman, 23, had a lot to say about the television commentary for her boyfriend Ben Shelton’s Wimbledon Championships tennis match.

On July 7, Rodman was in attendance at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to support Shelton as he played against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in the tournament’s fourth round.

Shelton defeated Sonego in four sets, improving his record to 3-0 against the Italian in Grand Slam competition in 2025. The 22-year-old American heads to the quarterfinals to face another Italian, Jannik Sinner, on July 9.

Professional soccer player Trinity Rodman (R) calls out Wimbledon announcer for name-dropping her estranged dad, Dennis Rodman (L) during her boyfriend, Ben Shelton (M) match. (Photos by @trinity_rodman/Instagram; Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images)



An ESPN commentator brought up Trinity and her famous father, 64-year-old NBA legend Dennis Rodman, on the live Wimbledon broadcast of Shelton versus Sonego.

“Trinity Rodman is the girlfriend of Ben Shelton, a great soccer player in her own right, the daughter of former basketball star Dennis Rodman,” the announcer told the TV audience during the match’s first set.

The television cameras zoomed in on Trinity seated in the stands alongside Shelton’s parents, Bryan and Lisa, and his tennis-playing sister, Emma.

Trinity took issue with her estranged father being mentioned in connection with Shelton’s quest to win the Wimbledon title. The Washington Spirit forward addressed the situation on Instagram.

Trinity Rodman showing her support for Ben Shelton at Wimbledon 👏 🤩 pic.twitter.com/cX5igLZjZ8 — ESPN (@espn) July 7, 2025

“For those who don’t know… my name is TRINITY, not Tiffany,” the California native wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday evening. She added crying laughing emojis to the post.

The United States women’s national soccer team member specifically requested that the public put their attention on Shelton and his supportive relatives, not the five-time NBA champion.

“Also, for Ben’s matches, he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad,” Trinity stated.

She resumed, “My dad’s not even in MY life, no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don’t even want him talked about during mine. It’s him and his loved ones’ moment. Thank you.”

Fans weighed in on Trinity calling out the network for making Shelton’s match about Rodman, in her opinion. The National Women’s Soccer League player received a lot of backing online.

“I agree with her response. She’s accomplished in her own right. No need to mention her father. Especially when it’s not even her event, they’re mentioning him at all to top it off,” one person commented on Instagram.

A like-minded Instagram user wrote, “Agreed. She is a top soccer player and has made a name for herself. Leave him out of it.” A third commenter wrote, “Unfortunately, we can’t pick our parents.”

Redditors also championed Trinity. For instance, one post on the discussion forum read, “She’s also an Olympic medalist. Like really?” Another person expressed, “That is so classy. It’s very clear she was not raised by Dennis Rodman.”

However, Trinity got some pushback in the New York Post’s comment section. One individual suggested, “She is going to need a thicker skin.” A second person advised, “She should seek therapy as she’s angry about her family tree.”

Trinity has been outspoken about her strained relationship with Rodman. She did not hold back her feelings about him while appearing on a December 2024 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast with host Alex Cooper.

“He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” Trinity told Cooper about the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee who was married to her mother, Michelle Moyer, from 2003 to 2012.

Trinity’s remarks on “Call Her Daddy” led to Rodman issuing an apology to the former Washington State University student on his Instagram page. However, Trinity called his public mea culpa a “joke” in response.

Rodman and Moyer are also the parents of Trinity’s older brother, Dennis “DJ” Rodman Jr. (born 2001). In addition, the longtime NBA rebounding force fathered a daughter named Alexis Rodman (born 1988) with his first wife, Annie Bakes.

After they started dating in 1987, Rodman and Bakes had an on-again, off-again romance for several years. They were officially married in 1989 for only 82 days. Dennis announced he became a grandfather in 2017 following the birth of Alexis’ son, Vincent.