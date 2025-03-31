‘It’s Not Doing a Good Job’: Jessica Simpson Leaves Fans Disgusted After Bizarre Claims That She Drinks Snake Bodily Fluids for Better Vocals

Singer Jessica Simpson has revealed her signature method when preparing her vocals. And unbeknownst to her fans, it has nothing to do with drinking hot tea, inhaling steam, gargling salt water or simply giving her voice a rest.

In a March 28 Instagram video, Simpson shows herself drinking out of a brown bottle with a yellow label and fans are confused before their eyes.

Jessica Simpson shares her secret snake concoction to help her vocals. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Footwear News via Getty Images)

“They’re like ‘What are you drinking?’ because it’s this Chinese herb thing, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know. My vocal coach told me to drink it,’” she said in footage that appears to be taken for an upcoming documentary.

The “Take My Breath Away” singer didn’t hesitate to share what shocking item was in the Chinese product. Speaking to individuals off camera, she stated, “They Googled the ingredients, and it’s snake sperm.”

An unidentified woman, also out of the camera’s frame, seemed to be put off by this detail and said “No, no.” She then asked Simpson how she drank the liquid, “Is it a tea?”

“It’s like a honey,” Simpson responded before chuckling at the woman.

It’s not clear whether she compared the concoction to honey due to the taste or texture. But apparently the songstress seems to think the drink is of some use. The clip ended with her saying, “So if you want a good vocal you’ve got to drink snake sperm.”

As expected, fans of TMZ ad the Daily Mail were not as approving of Simpson’s vocal potion as many called it “sick” and “disgusting.”

“Excuse me while I throw up in my mouth a bit. Say what?!!” one person said under the outlet’s post about the vocalist.

Another person who wasn’t so positive wrote, “Well it’s not doing a good job.”

A Daily Mail reader added, “Drink what you want girl, it’s not going to make a difference.”

Still in disbelief, two people said, “Hell to the no,” and “I think her voice coach made that up to see if she would do it. Gross.”

So far, no scientific evidence has been unearthed to prove that snake sperm has health benefits for humans. Simpson also has not shared the name of the herbal drink so it’s not clear what she was actually drinking and it’s possible that she may have been joking.

This comes on the heels of Simpson releasing her first album in 15 years. On March 21, she dropped part 1 of her EP called “Nashville Canyon” and it has a total of five songs. She also had her first performance in 15 years on March 12 at the Recording Academy’s Block Party at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.

She’s been going through some changes in her personal life as well. The “Irresistible” singer announced in January that she is splitting with her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson. Together they share three children, their daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, 12, their son Ace Knute Johnson, 11 and their daughter Birdie Mae Johnson, 6.

The news comes two months after she celebrated being seven years sober. Simpson previously suffered from a pill and alcohol addiction. Her battle with alcoholism began in 2006 when she was dating singer-songwriter John Mayer. She said it began due to the insecurities she developed being with him. But by 2017, she began to stop drinking and taking pills.

Simpson will celebrate 8 years sober this November.