‘Sad World We Live In’: American Idol Winner Jamal Roberts Declines Mississippi City Key After Receiving Threats Following Carrie Underwood Controversy

What should have been a moment of joy for American Idol winner Jamal Roberts instead became a painful lesson in how celebration can quickly turn into hostility when racial bias and resentment rear their heads in the Deep South.

Fresh off his history-making season 23 victory, where he pulled in 26 million votes — more than any other finalist in the show’s long run — the Mississippi native found himself under fire. Not for something he did wrong, according to the Clarion-Ledger, but for simply being honored by the town of Laurel in his home state. The recognition? A ceremonial key to the city.

American Idol winnder Jamal Roberts declines accepting key to the city in his hometown following Carrie Underwood controversy. (Photos officialjamalroberts/Instagram; Joy Malone/Getty Images)

For many, such a gesture would be seen as a high honor. But for Roberts, it became a source of stress, disappointment, and fear. He declined the offer after receiving threats that made it clear: even when you make your people proud, not everyone is happy to see you shine.

Roberts’ win was more than just a TV moment. The former P.E. teacher brought his full self to the “Idol” stage. He consistently gave credit to Mississippi for shaping him, and never shied away from representing where he came from.

But when news broke that he would be presented with a key to the city during the upcoming Noir & Blanc concert in August, things took a bleak turn.

The announcement, made by event organizer Drake Paige on social media, sparked immediate backlash from some Laurel residents.

Critics claimed that Roberts didn’t deserve the honor, arguing that others who had “contributed more to the community” should’ve been considered instead.

The criticisms, however, didn’t stay respectful. What started as online grumbling quickly escalated to threats — some so serious that Roberts had to publicly address the issue.

“You have people sharing the post, making threats, talking about they’ll have guns at the event,” Roberts said during a Facebook Live.

He continued, “I worked with kids before ‘American Idol,’ and it’s crazy that kids can comprehend how to behave more than grown folk. It’s a sad world we live in.”

The threats were real enough to make Roberts reconsider attending the ceremony altogether, and ultimately, he declined the key. He made it clear he never asked for the gesture in the first place.

“I did not ask for a key to the city,” he told his followers.

“Y’all should get it and give it to them, somebody that’s deserving, I guess. You know, been working in the community for years. But I don’t want it,” he said.

Roberts also replied to Paige under his announcement.

Jamal Roberts responds to why he will not be receiving the key to the city from Laurel, MS. (Facebook.com/drizzybadazz)

The contrast between the reactions in Laurel and those in Atmore, Alabama, where Roberts had recently performed, couldn’t have been more striking.

During his visit to Atmore in June, Roberts was awarded a key to that city and treated with warmth and dignity. He thanked the community in a heartfelt Facebook post, writing, “Wow, today Atmore, Alabama gave the girls and I a key to the city and embraced us and made us feel like we were at home. Thank y’all for loving on my babies and accepting me just the way I am.”

That experience made the cold reception from parts of his hometown feel even more personal. Despite the controversy, Roberts remains committed to performing at the Laurel event.

His fans have flooded his page with messages of encouragement and love.

“Wait I just got on. Who’s got my son upset? Better not be threatening my son,” one follower wrote, as another added, “They better stop them threats in Jesus name your covered sir!!”

“U can tell they dk what havin the key to the city even means,” one wrote.

Someone else said, “That’s right keep it moving! That key isn’t putting money in your pocket yeah keep it.”

The city of Laurel, located in southeastern Mississippi with a population of just under 17,000, gained national recognition through HGTV’s Home Town, according to Entertainment Now.

Roberts’ decision to turn down the key wasn’t just about safety. It was a clear message: honors without respect mean nothing.

“People just don’t expect good things to come out of Mississippi no more, and when they do, they don’t know how to handle it,” he said, reflecting on the experience.

Even after the backlash, Roberts is still holding space for his home state. He’s been in Los Angeles working on his debut single, which he plans to dedicate to Mississippi.

The controversy about Roberts’ key decline following the backlash of Carrie Underwood’s reaction to his “American Idol” win.

The 27-year-old who made history as the first Black male champion in 22 years spoke about uncomfortable dynamics during his season on the red carpet at the BET 45th Anniversary Dinner. Many accused Underwood of having an underwhelming response to Roberts’ win and showing no support after.

“I mean, I don’t think she likes every genre for real. She had her picks, and she had her (choice) of who she really liked, and she stuck with it,” he said. “We applaud her for sticking to her roots and sticking to who she liked … but I feel like the better person won.”