‘Don’t Know What I Ever Did to You’: Owner of St. Louis Restaurant Where a Black Woman Was Called a Derogatory Term Plays Victim After Interaction Goes Viral

A Black content creator dining at Crafted in St. Louis said she was stunned by a confrontation with a white server after simply asking about her bill — an incident she caught on camera and later shared online to mixed reactions.

The server—identified only as Maddy but not shown in the video—snapped after being asked to clarify a charge by a Black woman, in a moment that carried clear racial overtones.

The restaurant’s manager later admitted it wasn’t Maddy’s first complaint, highlighting what the customer saw as a broader erosion of courtesy and professionalism in the social media era.

TikTok user @c0urtneycc recorded a rude interaction with an employee at CraftedSTL in St.Louis. The owner responded in her own video. (Photos: TikTok)

Viral footage of the confrontation was later posted to TikTok by the customer, who goes by the handle @c0urtneycc.

The dispute played out against the funky soft rock hit “Lowdown” by Boz Scaggs drifting through the bar in the background as tensions boiled at a high-rise table.

“What’s the issue over here?” the employee asked as she walked up to the woman, still seated, sipping her drink and waiting to cash out.

The customer, calm but clearly frustrated, told her to speak with the bartender—someone she’d already talked to about a billing error, apparently because the original waitress had taken too long to return.

“I just asked what’s the issue,” the staffer replied flatly, even though the woman had just explained it.

The customer laid it out again: a happy-hour discount hadn’t been applied to the bill; the bartender had already acknowledged the mistake and promised to fix it. She then told the waitress to check with her co-worker about it.

That’s when the server snapped.

“Okay, let’s not be a b-tch, she’s gonna get it taken care of,” she said.

The customer nearly choked on her drink. She stayed composed, but the insult clearly landed. “What’s your name? What’s your name?” she asked abruptly.

Instead of apologizing, the waitress fired back, saying something to the effect of: “You don’t need to get loud in here,” then ended with, “So just be quiet,” before stomping off.

The customer shot up from her seat in outrage, no longer staying calm. She called out for the woman’s boss.

“Where’s your manager?” she responded, now trailing the waitress’ footsteps to the other side of the bar. “I just recorded what you just said, right? Can I speak to a manager?” she yelled before the video abruptly cut off.

A second video posted by the same woman shows an earlier moment from a different angle, where she asks another server whether the bill included the happy hour discount. The waitress sounded confused and unable to give a clear answer.

Later, the woman who filmed the episode posted a follow-up video of herself responding to negative comments from TikTok users who blamed her for the confusion and its dramatic aftermath.

“This was the most disgusting experience I have ever had while dining out. I eat out all the time. I’m a huge foodie. I spend great money on the food I do eat and I don’t complain,” she said.

She explained that she lives just steps from the restaurant and had stopped in for the first time to meet a group of friends. After arriving, she went to the restroom and noticed a sign on the wall advertising the happy-hour special. She instinctively snapped a photo of it. Later, when she asked the bartender to clarify what the special included, he seemed unsure, leaving her wondering how a bartender could be unfamiliar with his own bar’s promotions.

She pulled out the photo to prove she wasn’t making it up, and that’s when the bartender seemed to snap out of it, confirming that the special was shareable and good for any mixed drinks, and to remind the server at checkout about the discount.

At that point, she ordered a canned beverage called a High Noon — a brand of hard seltzer made with vodka, sparkling water, and fruit juice. After placing the order, she returned to her table and waited, but the drink never arrived. She claimed the server walked past their table twice without acknowledging them and ignored her attempts to get her attention.

Half the group moved to the bar because no one was helping them, while Courtney and another friend stayed at the table and, after waiting a while longer, finally ordered food.

Courtney said that during the meal, the server never once checked on them or asked if everything was OK. After eating, her friend immediately asked for the check. The service had been so poor, Courtney said, that once the bill arrived, she couldn’t help but ask whether the happy hour discount had even been applied. To no one’s surprise, it wasn’t.

The discount wasn’t integrated into the restaurant’s point-of-sale system, so it had to be applied manually — something the staff either overlooked or didn’t seem to understand. Like the bartender, the waitress seemed confused by the basic concept of happy hour.

After a brief interaction, the original waitress left Courtney, presumably to discuss the matter behind the scenes with Maddy, who walked up on Courtney from behind.

Courtney explained that just after she returned to the table, instead of addressing the issue with maturity, Maddy stood behind her without announcing herself. “Breathing down my neck,” Courtney claimed. “When I finally turned around, she’s like I’m ready whenever you are.” Courtney said it was as if the conversation about the discount had never occurred.

She said Maddy complained that she had been rude for being on her phone during the food service. But Courtney explained that she was taking photos of her meal as part of her work as a content creator, and argued that it shouldn’t have mattered whether she was on her phone or simply chatting with her friend at the table.

She took issue with the server’s whole approach, saying she let her emotions take over instead of asserting herself professionally like a waitress should when approaching a table.

Courtney said the mood inside the restaurant was cold from the moment she arrived.

“Mind you, nobody at this restaurant had a smile on their face or any kind of warmness about them,” she said, adding no one showed any decorum “except the bartender,” whom she described as “exceptionally kind to me.”

“But the women who work there, Maddy, and the blond-haired girl, were very rude, drab, uh, lifeless even. You know, obviously they hate their job,” she described.

She added that it wasn’t even busy at the time, with maybe three parties in the whole restaurant.

After the initial confrontation, Courtney said she followed the server to get some answers. As she did, the manager emerged from the kitchen area. She explained what had just happened and confirmed that one of her servers had just called her the B-word. After acknowledging the situation, Courtney said the manager brushed her off and returned to the back without resolving anything.

Moments later, Maddy approached again — this time speaking to Courtney as if they knew each other. She began using Courtney’s first name and made cryptic remarks, insisting things like “you’re not even supposed to be here, X, Y, Z,” Courtney said.

Next, another staff member appeared at the tableside with Maddy and asked what was going on.

According to Courtney, Maddy admitted right then to calling her the B-word. The other employee scolded Maddy on the spot, saying, “We do not talk to our customers that way.” After that, both employees disappeared into the kitchen before returning with the manager again.

Courtney said she then warned the manager that she planned to post the video to social media. The manager pleaded with her not to.

The manager explained that the bartender had misunderstood the happy hour promotion and acknowledged the special hadn’t been made clear to the staff. She offered to take 50 percent off the bill, but by then, Courtney and her group were ready to leave. The tension between Courtney and the waitress, the manager admitted, made her believe something deeper was at play in the whole situation.

Eventually, the confrontation ended with the manager comping the entire bill.

“I’m taking my business back to Clayton, because Clayton is a more affluent area in St. Louis, and, no, it’s not the only place with good food, but they have decorum. You know, these people here were absolutely out of their minds,” she said. “Everything that happened was totally uncalled for.”

Later, the owner, Dani Davis, posted her own TikTok video apologizing for what happened, while also accusing Courtney’s social media followers of trying to “destroy” her business by flooding multiple platforms with negative reviews.

“I don’t know what I ever did to you or Crafted did to you, but whatever we did, I apologize.”

She claimed that lies and misinformation were being spread about the situation, and intended her video to set the record straight.

“We don’t condone our employees calling our customers any name, let alone bitches, and we try to give good service to everybody,” she said.

Davis suggested the situation had been handled appropriately, pointing out that Courtney received a free meal and that the server had simply been put in her place over the incident.

However, it does not appear that the server was fired, despite what many would consider a fireable offense in any other setting. There was a time when an employee might be let go on the spot for speaking to a customer that way. But not at Crafted in St. Louis. Davis, the owner, even claimed she had her own footage of the waitress “bawling her eyes out” over the incident, though she had not shared it publicly as of Thursday.

“I don’t know how else you would’ve wanted me to handle that situation because we, even as you stated, we told her in front of you that wasn’t acceptable,” Davis told Courtney in the video. “She got yelled at that evening. She was even told that she’s on permanent probation and off the schedule.”