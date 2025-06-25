‘Watch Your… Mouth!’: North Carolina White Man Fired After Video Shows Him Yelling At Black Female Cyclist During Profane-laced Rant While Wearing Work Shirt

Before deciding to act like a menacing jerk, screaming and threatening a woman for no apparent reason, you might want to consider how popular she is on social media.

@faith_irv_rides, who has 11,000-plus followers on Instagram and TikTok, shared the jarring incident late last week, posting video of a white man in a pickup truck pulling up alongside her as she cycled alone on a rural North Carolina highway.

“I’m just letting you know one person has gotten f—ing killed on this road riding a bike,” the irate man screamed from the cab of his pickup. “When these trucks come around and hit you and kill you …”

A video screenshot shows a North Carolina man yelling at a woman from his truck. (Photos: TikTok/Faith_irv_rides)

“Well, drive better, motherf—er!” she yells as he drives off. He screeches to a stop, backs up, and warns her, “Watch your f—ing mouth! I’m trying to save your life. I’m telling you, you’re going to get hit.”

@faith_irv_rides tries to explain to him that she has a radar that alerts her to approaching traffic, but he’s too caught up in his rage to listen.

She said she was going to let the incident go until she heard from a woman who had a similar incident with the same man in the same truck, “except she was in a car and he threatened to blow her brains out.”

On Monday, she announced that online sleuths had tracked the man down (it helped that he was wearing his work shirt at the time).

“I now know who the man is who was that was driving the truck I also since found out he no longer works for A and R,” the cycling enthusiast disclosed on her Instagram account. “Once the company owner found out about his behavior, he decided to let him go last Friday. So, it’s really a shame he’s getting backlash because this guy decided to wear his work shirt while losing his crap on the side of the road.”

She wrote that, despite the truck driver’s claims, no one had died recently on the road they were traveling.

“He was also not ‘helping’ me, especially since my radar said he was coming and he started blaring his horn before he even got to me, passed me crazy close and never slowed until he stopped,” she said. “First, thing he yelled was I shouldn’t be on the road. After I told him I was there legally is when he started reversing. Crazy!”

Her followers were also suspicious that he was just trying to help.

“If he was genuinely worried he wouldn’t have been so aggressive,” wrote one.

“All though I despise cyclists taking up the entire road I firmly believe this dude is wrong for cussing you out,” added another. “Id hate to see how he treats his wife.”

@faith_irv_rides said she has reconsidered her decision not to involve law enforcement after the other woman reached out with details of her harrowing encounter with the same driver.

“I’m probably going to go ahead and take this to police so they can see what kind of behavior he has,” she said.

According to WRAL, the man in the video, Ronald Currin, was wearing a shirt from A&R Enterprises, a septic system service company based in Angier, North Carolina. The owner also said Currin was on his personal time and in his own personal truck.