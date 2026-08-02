‘Can I Help You?’: White Man Tried to Play Neighborhood Watch After Spotting Black Driver in $75K Audi, But His Plan Backfired Spectacularly Once the Cameras Caught His Excuses

A Black car enthusiast is going viral after his vehicle’s camera captured him shutting down what many viewers are calling a blatant racial profiling attempt. He later posted the footage to Instagram, where his razor-sharp responses have people cheering him on.

The man, who goes by Zay Xclusive online, parked his sleek 2026 Audi RS3 on a residential street in upstate New York one recent afternoon. In his July 23 post, he explained that he had returned to tow his other car, which had broken down on the street. He was waiting for the tow truck when a nosy white neighbor marched out of his house and made a beeline for him.

Instagram user Zayyxclusive captures dashcam footage while he’s involved in an off-camera discussion with a stranger. (Photos: Instagram/Zayyxclusive)

“Can I help you?” the man asked Zay, who was sitting in his legally parked sports car. “What do you mean, can you help me?” Zay shot back. “Do you own the street?”

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The exchange took a sharp turn when the man brought up recent car thefts in the neighborhood, implying Zay seemed suspicious and could have been involved.

“Who are you here for?” the man asked Zay. “It’s just I’ve never seen you before. There’s a bunch of sh– that’s just been going down.”

Zay was not in the mood for such nonsense. Knowing the man was obviously not a cop, he pointed out the ridiculousness of the situation.

“You think I’m here to steal a car in a $75,000 RS3. So you just came out your crib… to question me because you saw me sitting here on the street,” he said. “Are you a police officer? What do you do for a living?”

“I work in the parts department,” the man admitted.

“I think you should just worry about some car parts, bro,” Zay replied. “And I’ll worry about what I’m doing.”

When the neighbor insisted he had “no problem” with Zay being there, Zay pushed back, reminding him he didn’t owe anyone an explanation, cop or not. The man tried to backpedal, claiming he’d just come outside to compliment the car. Zay wasn’t buying that either. “Next time, bro,” he said, “lead off with that.”

Over on Atlanta Black Star’s official Instagram, which reposted the video, many commenters thought Zay should have simply rolled up his window and “ignored the bulls–t.” But most supported the way he handled it. “Some folks need to be taught an entire lesson,” one wrote. Another agreed: “EXACTLY! Stop the disrespect where it’s at!” One commenter summed up the entire mood with a sarcastic jab: “Don’t forget to call the cops and say he looks suspicious.”