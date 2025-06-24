‘Never Worked a Day In Counter-Terrorism:’ 22-Year-Old ‘Former Lawn Boy’ Trump Put In Charge of Terrorism Prevention at DHS Facing New Backlash After Iran Attack

The 22-year-old former gardener and grocery store assistant, President Donald Trump, put in charge of counterterrorism at the Department of Homeland Security, is facing a backlash as fears over possible retaliation by Iran grow.

According to a report by the Daily Beast, Thomas Fugate, a big fan of the president, had only worked as a neighborhood lawn boy and at an H-E-B grocery store in Austin, Texas, before Trump put him in charge of the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships at DHS.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy is calling out Trump over the appointment.

Thomas C. Fugate III is the director of the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships at the United States Department of Homeland Security. (Photo: X/Chis MurphyCT)

“As our nation girds for possible Iranian terrorist attacks, this is the person Trump put in charge of terrorism prevention,” Murphy wrote on the social media platform X.

“22 years old. Recent work experience: landscaping/grocery clerk. Never worked a day in counter-terrorism. But he’s a BIG Trump fan. So he got the job,” the Democrat added.

An investigation by Pro Publica earlier this month revealed Fugate had shockingly little experience, let alone the background to lead the unit known as CP3. He wrote on his LinkedIn page that he spent several months performing “lawn care work around my neighborhood,” and that he also worked part-time at an H-E-B supermarket as a clerk.

With no national security experience and just a year out of college, Americans are worried about Fugate’s ability to handle the job.

“Leadership in national security and terrorism prevention is incredibly complex. It requires a deep understanding that often comes with years of dedicated service and expertise, something that is lacking in the White House,” a concerned social media user posted on Instagram.

“God help us…,” another Instagram user posted.

Trump supporters are defending the head-scratching decision to put Fugate into such a high profile role.

“As long as he is competent & successful at his job it doesn’t matter,” wrote one X user.

“To be honest sometimes we need younger folk in these positions — besides anything they are probably good at video games, which means they will be good at doing things IRL — I think this was a very good choice and support this decision fully to place this man in the role,” another Trump supporter said.

This X user disagreed. “Literally any cop off the street in America is more qualified than this clown, whose ‘leadership experience’ on LinkedIn was summarized by his role in leading a mock United Nations club in high school.”

Officials are worried about possible Iranian sleeper cells in the United States following Trump’s decision to attack three nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend.