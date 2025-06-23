‘Get Away from Her’: Washington Police Shot Woman At Least 11 Times After Boyfriend Called for Help and Begged Them Not to ‘Hurt Her’. Now Her Family Will Get $2 Million

The family of a Washington state woman who was shot to death by police while undergoing a mental health crisis will get $2 million to resolve a wrongful death lawsuit.

Katelyn Rose Smith, 30, was killed in an officer-involved shooting on New Year’s Day 2024 at a home in Longview, Washington.

According to the federal lawsuit obtained by the Tacoma News Tribune, Smith’s boyfriend called 911 that day after taking a gun from Smith. He repeatedly told dispatchers that he needed help because she was trying to access firearms in the house to take her own life.

Police block off scene where Katelyn Rose Smith was killed by police. (Credit: KIRO 7 Video Screengrab)

When police arrived, Smith’s boyfriend was restraining her on the ground outside the home to prevent her from getting inside where the firearms were located.

“Get away from her,” an officer shouted.

Smith’s boyfriend was hesitant “There’s a gun in my room, she’s going for it right now.”

Officers ordered him to release her, and when he did, she went back into the home while police waited outside. “Don’t hurt her,” he pleaded as he made his way outside.

When she returned, she was holding an unloaded firearm. Authorities say she pointed the gun at police, prompting officers to open fire.

Smith was shot at 23 times. At least 11 bullets struck her in her leg, stomach, chest and her head.

The complaint states that responding officers resorted to lethal force even though they were equipped with 40mm impact launchers, non-lethal weapons that could have been used to incapacitate Smith without harming her.

“This case shows the devastating consequences of tactical failure and disregard for a person in mental health crisis. Police knew she was suicidal and knew there were guns in the home,” family attorney Angus Lee told local news outlets. “Instead of preventing access, they created the very danger that led to her death.”

The complaint accused police of negligence, escalating the mental health crisis, and violating the Americans with Disabilities Act since officers knew she was suffering “a severe mental health crisis, including suicidal ideation and emotional distress, constituting a recognized disability under the ADA.”

According to the lawsuit, one of the officers involved in Smith’s fatal shooting had previously responded to another mental health crisis Smith suffered in 2023. That summer, her boyfriend told police that she “had not been taking her prescribed medications and had attempted self-harm.”

During that incident, officers transported her to a medical center, where she received treatment.

Attorneys for Smith’s family said that Smith was regularly employed but occasionally suffered issues with her mental health.

“Many law enforcement agencies need more and better training on how to handle people who are having a mental health crisis,” family attorney Mark Lindquist stated. “We hope accountability in this case will help bring necessary improvements in how police respond to people with mental health issues.”

Smith is survived by her mother and her children, ages 9 and 14, who are the beneficiaries of the $2 million payout.

After the settlement was reached, city officials released a statement explaining that an independent investigation cleared the officers involved in the shooting of criminal wrongdoing: