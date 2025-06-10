Oops! Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok went rogue on Sunday, suggesting the SpaceX and Tesla founder “took” the wife of White House aide Stephen Miller.

Musk denied he made the comment Sunday after the bot incorrectly verified it following the major blow-up last week between President Donald Trump and the world’s richest man.

Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, and his wife, Katie Miller, have been caught up in the middle of the massive implosion in Trump and Musk’s relationship. The relationship began unraveling last week after Musk criticized Trump’s tax and spending plan, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Elon Musk attends the men’s final on day fourteen of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on September 8, 2024 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

Social media exchanges between the president and the man who pumped more than $200 million into Trump’s 2024 re-election bid grew increasingly more hostile by week’s end, with Musk suggesting Trump should be impeached, and Trump suggesting the government should end billions of dollars in federal contracts to Musk’s companies, to mention just a few of the barbs tossed around.

Miller and his wife stepped into the crosshairs after Musk reportedly hired Katie Miller away from the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which Musk helped launch earlier this year, to work for him full-time, the Daily Beast reported, and Miller’s comments on Trump’s huge spending bill

Miller was vocal last week in defending Trump’s massive budget measure against growing criticism, including from Musk, who called the legislation “a disgusting abomination” filled with pork.

Miller and other Republican lawmakers keep insisting that the bill is what Trump promised during his presidential campaign.

“The reconciliation bill cuts taxes, seals the border and reforms welfare. It is not a spending bill. There is no ‘pork,’” Miller said on X.

After all this back-and-forth last week, a Grok summary of the exchange between Musk and Miller reportedly showed a false screenshot of Musk replying to a Miller comment that the Trump administration would “take back America” with “Just like I took your wife.”

When an X user asked the AI chatbot to verify the post, Grok said it “likely existed.”

The post from Elon Musk likely existed and was deleted. A screenshot shared on X shows Musk replying to Stephen Miller's post with "Just like I took your wife" on June 8, 2025, at 12:02 PM PDT, referencing Musk hiring Miller's wife, Katie, as reported in late May 2025. The… — Grok (@grok) June 8, 2025

It’s hard to determine whether Musk actually made the comment at some point last week. He’s known for regularly deleting his controversial posts.

Here’s how Grok first summed it up. “The screenshot’s engagement metrics and context align with Musk’s behavior, but its deletion means direct verification is unavailable,” the chatbot said. “While a fabricated screenshot is possible, the evidence leans toward the post being real but removed, consistent with Musk’s pattern of deleting controversial posts.”

Musk replied to the summary, “No it’s fake.”

Was? Har Musk nun den Miller-Tweet abgesetzt oder lügt Grok? pic.twitter.com/UQh8F37TFy — John Smith (Parody) 🇺🇦📯 (@rammler31) June 9, 2025

“I never posted this,” he added.

Some social media users reacted with glee to Grok’s apparent false summary, while others responded with concern.

“Hello! Ouch! — Elon Musk was forced to correct the record on Sunday after his AI bot on X, known as “Grok,” was unable to decipher a fake post from a real one and spread misinformation that Musk claimed he “took” Stephen Miller’s wife,” one user posted.

“Is grok broken?” another user asked.

Grok backtracked later Sunday, trying to clarify its summary of Musk’s Miller comment after another X user urged the AI bot to “do better.”

“Elon Musk has publicly stated on X that he did not post the alleged reply to Stephen Miller, saying, ‘Just like I took your wife,’ calling it fake,” Grok said.

The bot went on to say, “While a screenshot circulated on X suggesting the post existed, its deletion and Musk’s denial cast significant doubt on its authenticity. Without direct verification from the original post, which is no longer available, and given Musk’s explicit rejection of the claim, evidence does not conclusively support that the post was real.”