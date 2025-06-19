‘You Got Your Son Back, Pops’: Ice-T’s Son Comes Out of ‘Hiding’ with Emotional Message About Why He Distanced Himself from His Dad and Family

Ice-T’s only son opened up about a deeply personal battle that had him retreating from his family for years.

Tracy Marrow Jr., born on Nov. 23, 1991, shared an emotional revelation about his celebrity dad that not only touched fans online. The West Coast rap pioneer and “Law & Order: SVU” star’s second child, also known as “Lil’ Ice,” used Father’s Day as an opportunity to publicly acknowledge his struggle with addiction and celebrate his father’s unwavering support during his darkest moments.

The 32-year-old revealed he had been hiding his opioid addiction from his family, fearing disappointment and judgment in an Instagram post, which tagged his father.

Tracy Jr. opened his heart in the emotional caption, writing, “Today gets me emotional thinking about how much my pops has had my back for the longest time I was hiding from my family my opioid addiction because I didn’t want to let them down but [I] realized letting them down would be dying.”

He expressed gratitude for Ice-T’s life-saving intervention and decision to invest in top-tier rehabilitation treatment. However, his journey toward recovery became possible when he realized that the real letdown would be losing his life to drugs.

“So I wanna give a huge Father’s Day shout out to my pops for saving my life, not judging me and putting me in the best rehab money could buy,” Tracy Jr. continued. “You got your son back pops and I promise I’m never going back to that life thank you Dad ..#HappyFathersDay #ImJustGladToBeBack #2YearsSober.”

The heartfelt post resonated deeply with followers, who flooded the comments section with supportive messages. The response from fans demonstrated the impact of Tracy Jr.’s vulnerability and Ice-T’s parental approach.

One commenter wrote, “That’s a real Dad no judgement just love and support,” while another added, “Beautiful post! Congratulations on being sober! Happy Father’s Day Ice-T.”

The outpouring continued with messages recognizing both the father-son bond and Tracy Jr.’s courage in sharing his story.

Tracy Jr., who follows in his father’s musical footsteps as a member of Ice-T’s heavy metal band Body Count, has performed alongside the rapper on multiple occasions. Beyond music, he has also established himself as a Raising Cane’s Ambassador, building his own professional identity while maintaining close ties to his father’s career.

His mother, Darlene Ortiz, met Ice-T in 1984 on the set of the breakdance movie “Breakin’,” and the couple maintained a 17-year relationship until 2001, though they never officially married, according to Parade.

The addiction revelation provides context for some of Tracy Jr.’s past behavior, including a controversial incident at a 2023 TwitchCon Live Stream Party where he cut a female streamer’s hair without permission, leaving viewers and participants shocked.

“Wow! Love always wins. What is special is Ice T still tours and is active on Law n Order yet he STILL finds time for his children. Son take one day at a time. Always talk to your parents. Their journey wasn’t always easy. They can be a source of love and support,” wrote one fan, acknowledging both Ice-T’s demanding career and his commitment to fatherhood.

Another commenter reflected on the spiritual aspect, saying, “Look at God. Giving his Father his flowers while he’s alive,” while yet another added, “Dope stories form lil Ice real men been through some shyt.”

Ice-T, born Tracy Lauren Marrow, has consistently emphasized the importance of family throughout his career.

As a father of three children, including eldest daughter LeTesha Marrow and youngest daughter Chanel Nicole with wife Coco Austin, he has navigated various parenting challenges while maintaining his entertainment career.

Tracy Jr.’s recovery journey and public acknowledgment of his father’s support demonstrates the enduring strength of their relationship and offers hope to other families facing similar struggles with addiction.