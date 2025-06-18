‘This is a Totally False Story’: White House Denies Report That VA Hospitals Can Refuse to Treat Democrats, Unmarried Veterans

The White House is denying a report that doctors at the Department of Veterans Affairs can refuse treatment based on a patient’s political ideology or marital status.

The Guardian is reporting that VA hospitals are already making changes and implementing new guidelines under an executive order President Donald Trump signed in January.

Under the new rules medical staffers can decline to offer care to veterans based on individual traits not protected under federal law, such as political affiliation, whether they’re married or single or even if they’re a member of a labor union. And, according to the Guardian’s reporting, the VA can conversely screen health care employees or potential new hires for these same characteristics.

Veterans, active duty members of the military and their supporters gather on the National Mall during the Unite For Veterans, Unite for America Rally on June 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

It stems from Trump’s “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government” executive order, recognizing only two sexes, male and female.

The press secretary for the VA, former Fox News digital politics editor Peter Kasperowicz, did not deny the policy change. He told the Guardian “that the new rules allowed doctors to refuse to treat veteran patients based on their beliefs or that physicians could be dismissed based on their marital status or political affiliation, but said ‘all eligible veterans will always be welcome at VA and will always receive the benefits and services they’ve earned under the law.’”

He called the rule changes “a formality,” but said they were made in accordance with Trump’s executive order and to “ensure VA policy comports with federal law.” It’s unclear which federal laws he’s referring to.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly vigorously denied the Guardian report, accusing the news outlet of “fearmongering,” and she called out reporter Aaron Glantz by name.

“Aaron, this is a totally FALSE story that The Guardian should retract immediately. Fearmongering with our Veterans to try to score clicks for your failing ‘news outlet’ is pathetic and shameful,” Kelly wrote on social media.

The VA also denied the report, calling it “disinformation.”

“This story is disinformation. All eligible Veterans will always be welcome at VA and will always receive the benefits and services they’ve earned under the law,” the agency posted on X.

But critics are pointing to the VA’s use of the term “eligible Veterans” because under Trump’s executive order the VA has removed “national origin,” “politics” and “marital status from discrimination under its bylaws, leading some to wonder whether vets that fall into these categories are no longer “eligible veterans.”

Social media users were incredulous after the Guardian report made news.

“BREAKING: Trump’s VA just gave doctors the green light to refuse treatment to veterans who are Democrats or unmarried. Yes—you read that right. Serve your country, risk your life, and when you come home, your care depends on your politics and marital status,” an X user posted.

Another user asked, “Doesn’t that contradict the principle of equality in the Constitution?”

Others also questioned the constitutionality of refusing medical treatment based on political affiliation or marital status, not to mention the tenets of the Hippocratic Oath, a historical pledge by doctors to adhere to ethical medical practices..

Trump supporters accused the Guardian of spreading misinformation.

“SHAME ON YOU FOR PUTTING FEAR IN ON OUR VETERANS EXPECIALLY when you know that’s a BIG LIE,” an X user wrote.

But another responded, “With all due respect, it doesn’t appear to be a big lie to me. This new rule is worded so vaguely that the situation mentioned very well could happen.”