‘A Lot of People Were Just Screaming’: Florida Father of Two Dies on Father’s Day After Jumping In to Sea to Save His Children from Drowning, Officials Say

A Father’s Day beach outing took a tragic turn for a Florida father of two who died after jumping into the sea to save his two children from drowning.

Fort Lauderdale authorities say dispatchers got calls after 7 p.m. on June 16 about a drowning at an ocean resort, local news outlets reported.

Antwon Wilson reportedly dies while trying to save his children from drowning. (Photo: Facebook/Andrew Toussaint)

Officials say Antwon Wilson, 33, had rushed into the ocean to rescue his children, who both appeared to be in distress.

According to police, Wilson swam to his young daughter — estimated to be between the ages of 7 and 10 — and was able to keep her afloat, but eventually went underwater and never resurfaced.

Lifeguards at the scene had wrapped up their shifts for the day about 20 minutes before the emergency and were packing up equipment, but when they heard the calls for distress, they rushed to the scene.

“The father made it to the daughter and was able to keep her afloat until lifeguards were able to get in and pull the daughter out,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Daniel Moran told WFLA.

A good Samaritan also jumped into the ocean to aid Wilson, but also ended up being pulled under the water and had to return to shore.

“A lot of people were just screaming, ‘Help, help help,’” Eslaam Saad told WSVN. “I didn’t think about anything. I didn’t even tell my wife I’m going in the water again. I just jumped into the water. I just tried to swim, I just tried to get out with her. I think I did my best to get her closer to offshore.”

Officials say the girl’s sibling, who was swimming nearby, was also struggling in the water and was rescued.

After lifeguards pulled the two children to shore, authorities began searching the water for Wilson and found him a few minutes later underwater.

Wilson, his daughter, and the good Samaritan were all rushed to the hospital. All except Wilson survived. Police said the child and the stranger who aided her in the water are expected to be OK.

“Once I got into the hospital and they made sure I’m OK, I was trying to ask about them, they told me her dad was already gone,” Saad said.