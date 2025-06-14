‘Could You Have Waited ‘Til She Finished?’: Stephen A. Smith Slams Sen. Alex Padilla for Being ‘Out of Control’ Before Violent Take Down at Kristi Noem’s Press Conference

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is drawing attention for his fiery rebuke of U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla after the California Democrat was violently removed, thrown to the floor, and handcuffed by federal agents during a press conference hosted by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles.

“Could Kristi Noem speak? Could you have waited ’til she finished to ask your questions? Smith said on The Stephen A. Smith Show, blasting Padilla’s behavior as “out of control.”

“You — a United States senator — couldn’t compose yourself and let the head of Homeland Security finish her thoughts before you asked a question?” Smith added. “Couldn’t do that, huh?”

Stephen A. Smith speaks onstage during the 2024 HOPE Global Forum on December 11, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The sports commentator’s take came after a video surfaced showing Padilla calmly identifying himself before being tackled and restrained. Padilla was not arrested, but the footage and conflicting accounts ignited a firestorm across social media and political circles.

Many agreed with Smith’s assessment. “By the time you are in 3rd grade you learn not to interrupt, don’t cut lines, STOP when told to and wait your turn,” one user wrote. “Senators should be held to a higher standard than a 3rd grader!”

Others strongly disagreed. “It’s amazing how none of these standards apply to Trump supporters,” posted one critic. Another X user said, “A sitting Senator—treated like a criminal for showing up. This isn’t just an outrage—it’s authoritarian thuggery. If they’ll do this to him, imagine what they’ll do to you.”

Padilla, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship, and Border Safety, says he was attending a delayed meeting with Northern Command officials in the same building and decided to listen in on the press event. He said he was escorted into the room by the FBI and National Guard, had already passed security screening, and remained in the back of the room until he spoke up.

“The political rhetoric got to be too much,” Padilla told MSNBC. “So, I spoke up.” Seconds later, federal agents grabbed him, slammed him to the floor, and cuffed him.

Noem claimed Padilla “burst into the room” and “lunged toward the podium” without identifying himself. But video shows Padilla stating his name and title clearly before being detained. She also falsely claimed no one recognized him because he wasn’t wearing a Senate pin.

“What happened yesterday was part of a much bigger effort to try and silence anyone who dares to question what the Trump administration is doing,” Padilla said in a post on X the following day. “We will not be intimidated, and we will not be deterred.”

Despite the clash, Padilla and Noem later met privately for 15 minutes. “We probably disagree on 90% of the topics,” Noem said in a statement, “but we agreed to exchange phone numbers and we will continue to talk — that is the way it should be in this country.”

The confrontation comes amid a tense political climate following mass immigration raids in Los Angeles, ordered by President Trump. The raids sparked protests and led to the deployment of 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 U.S. Marines to the city — a move California officials are calling “unlawful and unprecedented.”