‘Can’t Drop This on the Timeline and Just Walk Off’: Charlamagne Blasts Trump’s Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard for Nuclear Warning That Leaves Americans Panicked and Clueless

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard dropped an atomic bomb on X this week, posting a video message on June 10, urging Americans to take action against a growing nuclear threat.

Gabard, reflecting on the “haunting sadness” that still hangs over Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped the first nuclear bomb that hastened the end of World War II, warned that “political elites and warmongers” are fomenting fear and tension, pushing us closer to “the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before.”

US National Security Director Tulsi Gabbard and Charlamagne Tha God (Photos: Getty Images)

“Perhaps it’s because they are confident that they will have access to nuclear shelters for themselves and for their families that regular people won’t have access to,” she said.

The three-minute clip includes a simulation of a nuclear attack on San Francisco that shows the Golden Gate Bridge being vaporized by the blast.

“This isn’t some made-up science fiction story. This is the reality of what’s at stake, what we are facing now,” Gabbard said in the video.

The top Trump official urged the American people to “speak up and demand an end to this madness.”

“We must reject this path to nuclear war and work toward a world where no one has to live in fear of a nuclear holocaust,” Gabbard said.

The video resulted in more questions than answers. Who are these shadowy figures pushing for nuclear conflict?

“You can’t just post this like a regular reel and walk away,” radio host Charlamagne Tha God observed on Thursday’s edition of “The Breakfast Club.” Gabbard was named “Donkey of the Day,” a regular feature on the show. “You can’t drop this on the timeline and just walk off.”

He continued, “Tulsi, aren’t you the political elite? The principal adviser to the president? You should tell all the political elite people, and all the warmongers, to stop.”

Gabbard, a longtime skeptic of the D.C. establishment, was one of the more controversial Cabinet picks by Donald Trump. She had virtually no experience in the intelligence sector and was criticized for her cozy relationships with some of the world’s most odious dictators.

Sen. Mitt Romney said she was “parroting fake Russian propaganda” when she accused the U.S. of operating at least 25 biolabs in Ukraine.

Her relationship with former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad also invited scrutiny. She opposed U.S. intervention in the Syrian civil war and spoke favorably of al-Assad’s leadership at a time when he was laying waste to a significant portion of his country’s population.

Charlamagne took issue with Gabbard putting the onus on the American people to stop nuclear annihilation.

“What are we the people supposed to do with this information?” he said. “We’re supposed to be out here living our best life while ya’ll handle stuff like threats and nuclear war.”

“Nuclear war is too serious for a tweet and a call to action,” he continued. “We don’t have to reject it. We never wanted it to be an option in the first place. But I guess, now it is, and you want us to fix it.”

Charlamagne called on Gabbard to “tell us what you know.”

“It’s your job to tell the world,” he concluded. “Give us time to repent for our sins. You just can’t walk up to me, Tulsi, and say you’re going to die!”