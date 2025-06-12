‘Don’t Touch Me’: White Man Who Threatened to Kill Black Man Quickly Switches Gears After Realizing He Got More Than What He Bargained for

So who wins in the court of public opinion between a Black man hitting an allegedly overserved woman and a white man who tried to intervene but then threatens to kill the Black man, or ‘n—a,” as he words it?

On Reddit, at least in the feed of Bodymore410, on whose page, which promotes “Baltimore-related music and street content — the video was posted, the white man lost badly. He also suffered major defeats in the actual fight and to his ego.

A screenshot from a viral video of a brawl in a convenience store. (Photo: Reddit/r/Bodymore410)

It’s unclear what the Black man and the non-white woman were fighting about at the unidentified Baltimore convenience store. The video starts with her pointing in his face and telling him, “You’re talking to the wrong n—-a, bitch!”

“Don’t touch me,” he warns repeatedly.

“Ain’t nobody touching you,” she responds.

“Drunk-ass b-tch,” he replies before telling her to “Get yo n—-a in here.”

“You the b-tch, she taunts back, repeatedly.

He says something about her trying to “harass this man.” It’s unknown who she was trying to harass, or if she was even harassing him.

The Black man then turns to the person shooting the content and says, “I’m gonna slap this b-tch. I’m gonna slap her!”

At which point the white man, pudgy, at or near middle-aged and dressed in a pink polo shirt and Khaki pants, tries to intervene in the most ignorant way possible. Seemingly pitching his voice to sound tough, and, in his mind, conjuring a voice he remembered from “New Jack City,” the white man approaches the Black man, gets in his face and says, “I’ll kill you, n—-!”

The white man, then turns, opening the door for the woman. Whether or not they’re together is unclear, but some commenters had their opinions.

“I’ll slap both of ya’ll,” the Black man says. And then he does, slapping the woman and throwing her to the ground, then smacking the white man with a series of open-fisted punches, knocking him to the ground.

He then stands over him, repeatedly yelling, “I tried to help you.”

Was the white man the one the woman was “harassing”? We may never know. One commenter said it appeared he was trying to assist the store’s cashier after she allegedly tried to pass a bad check, but that’s unverified.

Then, in one of the most sudden about-faces in street fighting history, the white man, on his knees, looks up to the Black man and says, “I love you.”

The woman returns to the store and pushes the Black man. The white man, back on his feet, tries to separate them.

“Don’t touch me,” says the Black man, who follows with a series of blows.

Then, in a blow to poorly executed chivalry, the woman also tells him not to touch her.

The man ends up falling on his backside at the entrance of the store, dazed by the repeated blows. After one particularly brutal kick to the face, the man is on all fours and store workers and witnesses encourage the Black man to stop.

The white man crawls to his feet, puts his hand on the woman’s arm, and she yells at him again. Finally, he did the one smart thing he did that afternoon: Walk away.

Here’s how some other Reddit followers saw it:

“I’m white and we do not claim this man. He def dropped a racial slur and everything is out the window once that line is crossed. Nobody deserves to be called a slur, it’s gross and that man fofa that day why you shouldn’t say it.”

“Th e switch up was crazy.”

“This is so trashy and I hope this man ends up in jail for assault. Bottom of the barrel person right there. It’s one thing to talk sh-t. It’s one thing to push. It’s another thing to kick a man in the face while he’s on the ground. Absolute garbage human being.”