‘There Is More to It Than Just Giving Up Bread’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Christopher Goes Viral Again for His Drastic Weight Loss Amid Ozempic Allegations 

Christopher Schwarzenegger, the 27-year-old son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, showed off his body transformation in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The University of Michigan graduate walked the red carpet in Los Angeles for his father’s “FUBAR” season 2 premiere at the Netflix Tudum Theater.

Christopher attended the event alongside his sisters, 35-year-old Katherine and 33-year-old Christina, as well as his 31-year-old brother Patrick, as they all posed with their dad in photos.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Christopher shows off his drastic weight loss over the years. (Photos by Schwarzennegar/Instagram; BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Arnold’s youngest child with his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, flaunted his leaner frame for the cameras. Shriver, 69, and Schwarzenegger, 77, wed in 1986 before finalizing their divorce in 2021.

For the past several years, Christopher has been focused on shedding weight and improving his health. In May, he discussed his transformation at the Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles.

“I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal] like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,’ and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities,” he explained to People magazine.

Christopher confessed that he “tried everything” after struggling with body issues in high school, noting, “It’s not an overnight thing, but it took a lot of trial and error.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s kids — Patrick, Katherine, Christopher, Christina — and son-in-law Chris Pratt joined him on the red carpet at tonight’s FUBAR premiere in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/6GNYihyIKu — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2025

Apparently, a Christian religious observance played a vital part in Christopher dropping the pounds. He credited his decision to stop eating bread for Lent to losing 30 pounds in less than two months.

“I was like, ‘Well, if I’m giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity and I’m a good Catholic boy, so I’m not going to break it,’” he stated. “And that was my one rule. I was like, ‘I’m not going to break Lent.’”

Commenters on the People article about Christopher’s dramatic changes shared their thoughts on his slimmer figure. “Good for you dude! It’s so difficult to take weight off… You need to be proud of yourself!” one person expressed.

“Christopher, you look fantastic, and I can only imagine how much better you must feel, plus healthier! You are very handsome! Congratulations on your difficult journey, and now KEEP IT OFF so you don’t have to go through it ever again!” another supporter exclaimed.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s son, Christopher, recalled his dramatic 30-pound weight loss journey over six years. https://t.co/Yfi1kok6RF pic.twitter.com/CE2bvHv2iR — E! News (@enews) May 12, 2025

In contrast, a skeptic posted, “If he lost 30 lbs by dropping bread, I don’t believe for a second that he tried everything. If you binge ate because you were depressed, it’s ok to admit it, but if bread did that for you, dropping soda and exercise would have done much more for you.”

Other people suggested Christopher may have used a weight-loss drug. Someone typed, “These people will do anything except admit they’re on Ozempic. You don’t lose 30 lbs in a month from giving up bread.”

Another said, “I’d say there is more to it than just giving up bread, no shame in taking weight loss medication at all, such a handsome young man.”

Christopher was also championed, regardless of the methods for getting his new physique. One supportive individual commented, “He looks healthy. Whatever it took to get there is nobody‘s business.”

Arnold shared a touching message for Christopher’s 24th birthday in September 2021 that provided some insight into his son’s exercise routine.

“Happy birthday, Christopher! I love you and I’m proud of you every day! You’re so smart, and you have such a big heart,” Arnold captioned an Instagram photo carousel.

The “Total Recall” actor continued, “Between your boxing classes, your weightlifting classes, your stretching classes, your cycling classes, and on and on, I can’t even keep up with you! I can’t wait to see what you accomplish this year.”

Besides the display of Christopher getting in shape, the “FUBAR” premiere also was notable because of Arnold’s fifth child, Joseph Baena. The fitness model was born to the Schwarzenegger family’s longtime housekeeper Mildred “Patty” Baena.

Social media users noticed Joseph did not take pictures with Christopher, Katherine, Christina, and Patrick at the event. However, Arnold was seen with Maria’s kids and then seen with Joseph separately.