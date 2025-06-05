‘Is That Another Baby Bump?’: Serena Williams Fans Suspect She’s Expecting After Zooming In on Fun Video of Her and Daughter Adira

Serena Williams, 43, has some nosy fans wondering if the retired professional tennis legend is adding another member to her immediate family.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion already has two daughters with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 42. She gave birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian in September 2017.

Williams and Ohanian’s second child, Adira River Ohanian, arrived in August 2023. This week, the mother of two shared a short video on Instagram featuring 1-year-old Adira.

Serena Williams’s new video has fan convinced she’s expecting her third child with husband, Alexis Ohanian. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

“Can you believe this little cutie @adiraohanian had me out at 1 a.m. last night, hopping around the streets of Berlin? Jet lag is real,” Williams captioned her video.

“Papa said Go to bed, little girl!” replied Ohanian in his wife’s comments.

In addition, Adira received a lot of positive reactions with Serena’s supporters calling the toddler a “cutie” and a “baby boss.” While the Compton-raised global sports icon was celebrating #momlife in Germany, many of her followers were more focused on overanalyzing her body.

“Sis! You pregnant?” one person asked in her comment section. A like-minded person replied, “That’s what I said, lol.”

Another asked, “Is that another baby bump?”

However, the poster was criticized for suggesting Williams could be expecting another baby. For instance, someone commanded, “Please stay out of her uterus. Stop asking women this question!”

“Are you guys not embarrassed. Still asking women this question?” another annoyed person wondered. A third commenter exclaimed, “Ewwwwwww! So rude. Stop commenting on women’s bodies.”

Those complaints did not stop people from being excited about Williams possibly being pregnant. “Baby 3 on its way,” wrote one person.

Williams and Ohanian got married in November 2017 in New Orleans, two months after the birth of Olympia. The couple revealed their second pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala.

“Earlier in my career, I never thought about having kids. There were times when I’ve wondered if I should ever bring kids into this world, with all its problems,” Williams admitted in a 2022 article for Vogue.

She continued, “I was never that confident or comfortable around babies or children, and I figured that if I ever did have a baby, I would have people taking care of it 24/7. I’m not going to lie — I definitely have a lot of support. But I’m also an incredibly hands-on mother. My husband will tell you I am too hands-on.”

Williams said she looked forward to picking Olympia up from school and reflected on how hard her parents, Oracene Price and Richard Williams, pushed her as an athletic prodigy.

“I do want to push Olympia — not in tennis, but in whatever captures her interest. But I don’t want to push too hard. I’m still trying to figure out that balance,” the “On the Line” book author explained.

My life is very different now. Instead of chasing balls, I’m chasing #Adira and helping #Olympia with tennis lessons and cooking. (And, all this is in-between Venture Capital calls) pic.twitter.com/lVdI7Ps6tN — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 29, 2024

In February 2025, Williams appeared as a special guest during Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking Super Bowl LIX halftime show. She danced on stage during the fellow Compton native’s performance of the Drake diss track, “Not Like Us.”

Music superstar Taylor Swift was also in attendance for the NFL’s big game in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as he attempted to win his fourth Super Bowl ring. The Chiefs ultimately lost the championship to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Williams was hoping to connect with Swift in New Orleans could get an autograph from the “Shake It Off” singer for her daughter Olympia. The four-time Olympic gold medalist, her daughter, and her spouse waited outside Swift’s stadium suite.

“I’m such a mom. I was ready to go in here myself and be like, ‘Taylor, come get this girl,’” Williams told Time for an April 2025 cover story. “It’s hard when your team is losing. I totally get it.”