‘Unimaginable’: 10-Year-Old Boy with History of Seizures Dies After Choking at Chicago Elementary School; Family File Lawsuit Alleging Staff Did Not Respond Appropriately

A 10-year-old boy with special needs died after choking on food at a Chicago elementary school, and his family is now suing the school district, alleging he was left unsupervised in violation of his care plan.

Kody Townsend, a student at Clissold Elementary School, died on Oct. 18 following the incident. His parents, Travis and Lakeisha Jones-Townsend, say Kody had a history of seizures and developmental delays and was supposed to receive constant supervision under an Individual Education Plan (IEP).

Kody Townsend died after choking during lunchtime. (Credit: ABC7 Video Screengrab)

The family’s lawsuit, filed against Chicago Public Schools, the Board of Education, and the city of Chicago, claims that Kody choked while eating and that school staff failed to respond appropriately, ultimately leading to his death at a local hospital.

“No parent should send their kid to school and not see them the next,” said Lakeisha Jones-Townsend.

The lawsuit accuses the school of negligence and states that Kody was not properly monitored during lunchtime. It further alleges that the staff’s response to the medical emergency worsened his condition.

“I want his story to be heard, and I want people and staff to be taken accountable,” Lakeisha added. “They need to be held accountable for what happened to Kody.”

Kody’s father, Travis Townsend, expressed his grief: “I loved my son Kody. I miss him dearly—we all miss [him] dearly.”

The school district released a brief statement: “Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed to the safety and well-being of our students. The district does not provide comments on ongoing litigation.”

The Townsend family described Kody as the heart of their home — joyful, nurturing, and full of personality. According to a GoFundMe campaign created to raise funds for his funeral, Kody was the second-oldest of four siblings and had just turned 10 on August 5. The campaign has raised over $6,000 so far.

“Kody is a child of greatness; he would allow his baby sister to do no wrong because he knew she is a baby,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Although Kody had autism he didn’t allow his disabilities to get the best of him.”

The post highlights Kody’s love for drawing, basketball, cooking, and planting. He especially enjoyed playing sports with his father and watching Sunday football. His family shared that despite early speech difficulties, he worked hard to communicate and always tried his best to express himself.

On the day of the incident, the family says they were granted one last moment to be with him before he passed. “We felt he had gained his wings that late afternoon after he had sang and danced with our Heavenly Father,” the GoFundMe message states.

“This tragic event has left our family devastated. His siblings are heartbroken, and we are left with an unimaginable void,” the family added.

The lawsuit remains ongoing as the family seeks accountability and answers about the circumstances of Kody’s death.