‘There Are Two Sides to Every Story’: Indiana Bar Owner Justifies Brutal Beatdown of Black Man By White Biker Gang Shouting Racial Slurs In Viral Video

A brutal attack on a Black man at a white biker bar in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has sparked outrage after video of the racially-charged violence went viral over the weekend.

The footage shows a group of white men, many wearing biker vests labeled “Outlaw,” pummeling the unidentified Black man while shouting racial slurs during a Friday night brawl inside the Waynedale bar known as Pike’s Pub.

The incident, which unfolded around 11 p.m., quickly drew the wrath of both the public and local officials. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirmed officers were dispatched to the bar in response to a call about a potentially intoxicated person who needed to be removed. However, by the time officers arrived, the fight had already broken up.

Video shows a white biker gang attacking a Black man in an Indiana bar. (Photo: X/@LongTimeHistory)

The victim, who was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, declined to identify his attackers, who outnumbered him at least 8 to 1. A follow-up investigation took place the next morning, and authorities have since handed the case over to the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. As of June 1, no arrests had been made.

A sheriff’s vehicle remained stationed at Pike’s Pub the next day as the investigation continued. Meanwhile, demonstrators gathered in a nearby nursing home parking lot to protest the bar.

Looming over the chaos was an oversized sign bearing Trump’s name, prominently displayed on a back wall—a stark backdrop to the violence unfolding just feet away.

The Black man looked to be fresh off work, wearing a high-visibility safety vest and standing at the bar surrounded by at least a dozen hardcore bikers, all dressed in leather. The Black man appeared calm despite being hemmed in. The men, who appeared drunk, pushed and jostled him, with one of them seeming to maneuver the larger man into position to be sucker punched. Out of nowhere, another biker came through with a blow to the man’s jaw, setting off a violent melee.

For awhile, the man managed to stay on his feet and fought back while being jerked around in all directions, pushing his attackers and landing a couple good shots himself amid the confusion.

Chairs flew and beers splashed as the brawl spilled from the bar into the dining area, where other patrons were knocked back by the crush of falling bodies. Eventually, the Black man was tackled to the ground, where several white men repeatedly kicked and pounded him before one of the belligerents put the man in a sleeper hold. A second later, the video cuts off, leaving viewers clueless as to how the violence ended.

Reports say the “Outlaw” vests worn by the attackers may be linked to the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, a group with a history of criminal activity in Fort Wayne. A 2013 federal case convicted two Fort Wayne chapter members for their roles in extortion and the illegal distribution of prescription drugs, according to the FBI.

In response to the video, Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker expressed concern on social media.

“I must say, it was very disturbing to watch,” she wrote. “I am seeking answers as I am sure many of you are too. I am in communication with our team and will continue to gather information as it becomes available.”

The bar’s owner, Kelley Rost, who was not present during the fight, claimed the confrontation began after the man refused to pay his tab, though he acknowledged that officials have not confirmed that account.

“There are two sides to every story,” Rost said in an interview with WANE 15.

Since the video surfaced, Pike’s Pub has taken down its Facebook and Instagram pages and remained closed as of Saturday. The owner has not said when, or if, it will reopen.

Local news outlet 21Alive confirmed it is working to verify the source of the video and is communicating with community members and organizations for more information.