‘Oh No’: Obama Presidential Center Opens with a Star-Studded Guest List — But One Name Missing from the Invitations Has Everyone Talking 

Barack Obama is about to welcome the world to a project years in the making, and the anticipation surrounding the Obama Presidential Center is already reaching blockbuster levels.

The opening celebration in Chicago promises a mix of political heavyweights, cultural icons and longtime supporters who helped shape Obama’s historic rise. But amid all the excitement around the sprawling campus and its mission, a certain president’s name was missing from the star-studded guest list.

The opening of Obama’s Presidential Center is generating buzz, especially after news that Donald Trump didn’t make the guest list. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

That’s right, what better way to humiliate President Donald Trump than to uninvite him to an event he likely would have attended only for the optics.

Obama’s upcoming dedication ceremony and multi-day celebration will bring together the people who helped power his journey from community organizer to the Oval Office.

Scheduled festivities from June 18 through June 21, coinciding with Juneteenth, will feature performances, speeches and gatherings meant to celebrate the ideals that defined his presidency. Nearly every notable figure tied to that chapter of American politics appears set to attend — except one.

Former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett clarified the situation during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Weekend” with Jonathan Capehart.

Asked whether President Donald Trump had received an invitation, Jarrett explained that the ceremony was meant to highlight the community members and supporters who helped make Obama’s presidency possible.

“As I said, this is really a chance for us to celebrate with the people who joined President Obama on this journey, the ordinary people who did the extraordinary things. So, no,” she said, adding that Trump would still be welcome to visit the center once it opens to the public.

Jarrett stressed that the goal of the center is connection rather than division, describing it as a place where visitors from different viewpoints can gather and find common ground.

She also confirmed that former President George W. Bush would be among those invited, noting the collaborative relationship Bush and Obama shared during initiatives ranging from disaster relief to encouraging Americans to get vaccinated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once clips from the interview began circulating online, reactions quickly followed.

On Threads, one user wrote, “She said Trump is a member of the PUBLIC! He ain’t special.”

A second commenter framed the moment within a broader cultural context, writing, “It really IS the Blackest Presidential Library. Doing more than the rest to be seen as half as good.”

Some even joked that Trump would slap his family name on it the same way he did with the Kennedy Center rebrand. Many questioned whether it would become the “Trump Obama Presidential Center.” One person sarcastically said, “Oh no, be careful, he will add his name to building, lmao.”

“Can we just take a moment and compare this purposeful, inclusive, forward/thinking architecture with the gaudy gold medallions Trump is hanging all over the White House? Perfect example of how two leaders look at the world.”

Readers responding to the news on People also chimed in with their own reactions.

One person joked, “lol.. karma is at work :)… she always wins!” while another added a more brutal attack, asking, “He doesn’t read books? What’s that?”

It seems that the president might be fine with missing Obama’s next big praise moment. He bashed the library back in May 2025, during an Oval Office meeting that had nothing to do with Barack himself.

Trump said, “He’s building his library in Chicago. It’s a disaster. … He wants woke people to build it. Well, he got woke people, and they’ve got massive cost overruns.”

BREAKING: Trump BLASTS President Obama's presidential library as "woke" and a "disaster" in an unhinged rant while sitting next to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The conversation unfolded against a backdrop of long-running tension between Trump and Obama.

Earlier this year, Trump appeared to take a swipe at his predecessor while speaking on the red carpet at the Washington, D.C., premiere of a documentary about first lady Melania Trump.

Asked about the reported eight-figure payout tied to the project, Trump shifted the focus to Obama’s post-presidency deals, suggesting reporters should ask the Hawaii native about the money he had earned since leaving office.

Obama, meanwhile, continues to move through public life with the relaxed confidence just like when the former president sat courtside at the NBA All-Star Game with Michelle Obama, their daughter Sasha, and basketball legend Julius Erving. The casual, drama-free moment had many online saying Trump could never match Obama’s cool, down-to-earth style.

Critics also point to Trump’s decision to attach his name to the John F. Kennedy Center, which drew backlash from members of the Kennedy family, who argued that historical institutions should remain focused on honoring those they were originally built to commemorate.

As anticipation builds for the Obama Presidential Center’s opening in Chicago, the event remains centered on community, legacy, and the idea that ordinary people can help shape history. This means the guest list has to be especially curated, and those in charge will make sure no haters can disrupt the ceremony this summer.