‘Just Move Out of Our Country’: Racists Unleash Hate on Black College Graduate for Her Refusal to Stand for National Anthem In Viral Video

On his X stream, user @IAnonPatriot posts videos that feed MAGA’s bottomless appetite for outrage.

So you can guess the reaction to a video, viewed nearly 700,000 times, of a young Black woman attending her college graduation, refusing to stand for the national anthem.

There were plenty of “love it or leave it” sentiments like this one from an X user identifying herself as MelindaJo.

“Well, if she doesn’t like it, then, just move out of our country,” she wrote. “Easy peasy.”

Another man suggested deportation, Trump-style.

“One way ticket to Gaza, Somalia, Sudan, or Syria,” he wrote. “She can pick which one she wants.”

Sitting for the anthem elicits strong feelings, especially from conservatives, and, as former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick found, the consequences can be life-changing. Kaepernick became a national figure when, during the 2016 football season, he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality against Black men.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football,” Kaepernick said at the time.

A free agent at the end of the season, Kaepernick, a recent All-Pro, couldn’t find a team willing to sign him.

Some commenters suggested the same fate befall this graduate.

“Do not hire this person if you see this,” one man wrote. “She will be the laziest worker because she will be the most entitled one. She will be the first to sue you and call you a racist when she doesn’t get her way.”

And of course, there were the racist responses, too many to count.

“She thinks stroking those AIDS braids are gonna make her look less filthy?” said one.

But not everyone trashed the sitting grad.

“USAF veteran; I stopped standing for the pledge when I realized the Feds lie about war,” she wrote. “The only dumbassery going on here is recording herself.”

Added another, “Can we focus on the graduation achievement instead of the controversy? Congratulations to the grad!”