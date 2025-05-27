‘Stick to Acting!’: MAGA Unleashes Fury on Bryan Cranston After Actor’s CNN Remarks on Racism in Trump’s Base Resurface

An interview Bryan Cranston gave two years ago to former CNN host Chris Wallace on President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” is still resonating with some Americans, but it’s also riling up Trump supporters all over again.

As the Trump administration continues dismantling government diversity, equity and inclusion policies, and penalizing American universities and businesses who refuse to follow suit, comments the “Breaking Bad” actor made seem more relevant now after Trump’s first four months in office than when Cranston actually made the remarks almost two years before Trump took office again.

Bryan Cranston attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Game at Dodger Stadium on September 18, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/GC Images)

“When I see the Make America Great Again,” the Emmy winner said, gesturing to his head and referring to the MAGA hats so many supporters wear, “my comment is do you, do you accept that that could possibly be construed as a racist remark?”

“And most people, a lot of people, go, how could that be racist? Make America Great Again? I said, ‘So just ask yourself from, from an African-American experience, when was it ever great in America for the African-American? When was it great?” he asked.

“So, if you’re making it great again, it’s not including them. So it’s to teach us in the woke world to open up and accept the possibilities that our privilege has created blind spots for us, and maybe I haven’t seen what is really happening yet in all my years.”

Cranston’s comments have riled up social media all over again. “Stick to acting. This doesn’t improve your popularity dumb a$$,” a user posted on the platform Threads.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston is just another brainwashed Lib pic.twitter.com/orAtjJVEKo — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 2, 2023

“Is this guy stupid when they say make America great again they mean economically,” another posted.

And the uproar continued on the platform X. “Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston is just another brainwashed Lib,” an angry user posted.

Those upset by Cranston’s views also criticized his work.

“These ‘activist’ actors would get destroyed in a proper debate. If Cranston is so adamant, then set up a legit debate and let’s get it over with. Big mouth, Hollywood puppets know of nothing outside their small world…” X user Mikesway posted.

Others support Cranston’s view and are tired of race politics.

Social media user Marco Foster said on X, “Just ask yourself, from an African American experience, when was it ever great in America?”

Threads user Bonnie Bush said, “Thank you! I have asked this question myself. It was only great for a few. Often those who are white and male.”

Cranston is also a big supporter of teaching critical race theory in U.S. schools. The theory, CRT, is not new. It’s a 40-year-old academic concept that looks at how race and racism is rooted in U.S. institutions, such as the criminal justice and education systems, in the labor and housing market and in policies and laws. And how this leads to different outcomes for Americans depending on their race.

“I think it’s imperative that it’s taught,” Cranston said. “We (must) look at our history — much the same, I think, that Germany has looked at their history (and) involvement in (WWI and WWII) and embrace it and say, ‘This is where we went wrong. This is how it went wrong. This is why it can’t go wrong again.”