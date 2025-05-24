‘You Can Barely Speak English’: Melania Trump Mocked for Using AI Voice for Audiobook, Prompting Jokes About Her Accent

Melania Trump is getting flak after releasing the new audiobook for her memoir.

Trump shared the video announcement on her social media pages along with a surprise that she calls “the future of publishing.” The May 22 clip started with a black background zooming out to show several grey “M”s forming together to make her face.

Melania Trump teased for releasing a audiobook that is being voiced by AI. (Photos by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In the caption, Trump’s wife revealed that while it would sound like her voice reading the audiobook, it wouldn’t really be her.

“A NEW ERA IN PUBLISHING,” she started. “I am honored to bring you Melania – The AI Audiobook – narrated entirely using artificial intelligence in my own voice. Let the future of publishing begin.”

As the video played, a voice that sounded like hers said, “My story, my perspective, the truth.” It’s not clear if she actually said that part or if she was giving fans a taste of what the AI narration would sound like.

Fans reacted in the comments of her post on X.

One person pointing out the White House first lady’s accent said, “Understandably AI since you can barely speak English.”

Melania has a Slovenian accent, as she is originally from Slovenia.

A second person subtly shading Trump wrote, “Melania record it yourself You’re not that busy.”

A third said, “Still can’t speak English.”

According to her website, the audio is an AI generated replica of her voice created by Eleven Labs. Trump also gave her “direction and supervision” during the creation of the audio. The audiobook is currently being sold for $25 and is about seven hours long.

Right now the English version of the book is the only one available, but other languages can be purchased this fall.

The memoir, which was originally released last October, covers everything from Trump’s life in the Cold War-era Yugoslavia to meeting President Donald Trump before marrying him, to also laying out some of her political stances.

The release follows Audible’s announcement of new AI-powered audiobook production tools, offering publishers the choice between self-managing the process or handing over full control to Audible.

But the move has been condemned by some voice actors, writers, and translators, who argue that AI will take away the authenticity and emotion that human voices bring to an audiobook. On top of that, it will minimize opportunities.