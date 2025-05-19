‘He’s a MAGA Synochoph’: Van Jones Dragged Online for Saying Democrats Will Pay Price for Covering Up Biden’s Cognitive Woes ‘for a Long Time’ In Jake Tapper Interview

CNN commentator Van Jones is under fire from the left for comments about Joe Biden’s ill-fated 2024 presidential campaign.

Jones was interviewed Sunday by CNN’s Jake Tapper, who has also come under significant fire from both the left and right for his book, “Original Sin: “President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” which alleges the former president’s inner circle, including his family and longtime allies, tried to dupe voters by obscuring Biden’s noticeable cognitive decline.

The Dream Corps President & Co-Founder and CNN Host Van Jones speaks onstage at the EMA IMPACT Summit at Montage Beverly Hills on May 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association)

Critics say Tapper is profiting off a cover-up in which he allegedly participated, while Jones’ full-throated endorsement of the book’s criticisms of the Biden re-election effort angered many Democratic loyalists who already believe Jones, a former Barack Obama advisor, is too conciliatory with MAGA.

Jones said the actions of Biden’s closest advisors to shield the public are a “crime against this republic” because they helped usher in Donald Trump’s second term.

“This is the emperor’s new clothes playing itself out in real time,” Jones said. “I was shocked to see his condition (during his debate with Trump), and so was the world. There are people who knew and said nothing. “

Jones predicted Democrats would pay a political price for the scandal “for a long time.”

On X, Jones was accused of always following the popular narrative.

“In case you haven’t noticed, Van Jones goes anyway the wind (and the money) goes,” wrote one X user.

Progressive podcaster Dean Obeidallah got personal, writing, “CNN commentator Van Jones tells Jake Tapper that Democrats will face long-term political consequences for what he called a ‘massive cover-up of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline during his final year in office.'”

“Translation: Van has to help CNN’s Jake Tapper sell books,” Obeidallah said.

Another X user said Jones’ condemnation of Biden’s inner circle reflects a political conversion of sorts.

“I have never liked Van Jones!!! He’s a MAGA synochoph,” he said.

Trump supporters seized upon the comments, citing Tapper’s book and Jones’ criticism as proof of what they’ve been alleging all along.

“Wild to see Democrat supporters now admitting the party covered up Biden’s mental decline,” opined one Trump supporter. “It was obvious to anyone actually watching him — but hearing Van Jones call it out confirms what we already knew.”

Anyone else think it is morally reprehensible that Jake Tapper and Van Jones are trying to act that they had no idea about Biden’s mental acuity?” wrote another Trump supporter. “They were in on MSM’s gaslighting America about Joe’s cognitive decline. Anyone with eyes and a functioning brain could see the truth.”

But while the Biden forces are on the offense some observers say the criticisms from Jones, and Tapper, are warranted.

“Probably the most honest thing Van Jones has ever said in his career,” said another X user. “In fact I had to read it twice!”

The interview aired the same day that Biden, 82, announced that he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones.

The diagnosis followed a recent medical examination prompted by worsening urinary symptoms and the discovery of a prostate nodule.