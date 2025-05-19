‘Breaking Up 2 Marriages’: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Face Backlash as They Appear to Take a Big Leap In Their Relationship Despite Their Estranged Spouses

Hollywood heartthrob Hugh Jackman and Broadway star Sutton Foster are stirring up conversation once again as their budding romance appears to be moving to the next level. The couple was recently spotted outside Jackman’s luxurious Chelsea penthouse apartment in New York with what appeared to be moving boxes and personal belongings.

Moments after Foster was seen departing the “Wolverine” star’s residence and jetting off on a Citi Bike, Jackman emerged to help load several boxes into the building, fueling speculation that the pair may be taking a significant step in their relationship

(Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

The A-list couple has been the subject of intense public scrutiny since going public with their romance in January, following months of speculation.

Their relationship timeline has raised eyebrows, particularly considering both were previously married to other people when rumors first began swirling about their connection.

“They’re not rushing into marriage but are committed to taking the next steps together,” an alleged insider recently revealed to US Weekly.

This comes months after one alleged tipster stated, “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people . Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

The source added that the couple is “madly in love,” despite reports from Life and Style magazine suggesting they had hit a “rough patch” due to public scrutiny and work commitments keeping them apart.

The romance between Jackman, 56, and Foster, 50, blossomed after they starred together in the 2022 Broadway revival of “The Music Man.”

At the time, both performers were still with their respective spouses. Jackman had been married to Australian actress Deborra-Lee Furness for 27 years before they announced their separation in September 2023, while Foster filed for divorce from her husband, “Ocean’s Eleven” screenwriter Ted Griffin, in October 2024 after ten years of marriage.

The timing of these separations and the quick progression of Jackman and Foster’s relationship has triggered speculation about potential infidelity, though neither has addressed these allegations publicly.

According to industry mumurs, the pair were romantically linked as early as October 2023, just one month after Jackman announced his separation from Furness.

The situation has provoked mixed reactions from the public.

When Daily Mail readers learned about the couple’s recent sighting, they didn’t hold back their opinions.

“Wow, they’re both looking pretty rough… I guess the honeymoon phase is over,” one commenter wrote.

Another reader suggested, “After breaking up 2 marriages, they need to prove that it’s the real deal,” while a third doubter declared, “It won’t last. She’s too desperate!”

However, not all feedback was negative, with one supporter writing, “They seem like a good match. Hope they are happy.”

Another reader expressed sympathy for Jackman’s ex-wife, “The way this was all conducted lacked class & humility… my thoughts go to Deb.”

Adding another layer to the unfolding drama, sources close to Furness claim she believes the relationship is merely a “midlife crisis” that won’t last more than a year. “Debs can spot a midlife crisis from miles away, and she knows Jackman better than anyone,” a source told RadarOnline. “He’s needy and he will cry on Sutton’s shoulder and try to help her solve her problems, but he won’t give her space – and that’s just the beginning of why it won’t work out, in her opinion.”

Meanwhile, Jackman has moved forward professionally, recently taking on a role in the off-Broadway play “Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes,” where he portrays a middle-aged professor who becomes romantically involved with a 19-year-old student following his third divorce. The ironic parallels between the play’s themes and Jackman’s personal life haven’t gone unnoticed by observers.

While both Jackman and Foster are still legally married to their estranged spouses, they appear committed to building a future together. Sources close to the situation reveal that Jackman and Furness are taking their time with divorce proceedings, carefully working through financial matters before making any legal moves. The recent sightings of Foster at Jackman’s residence suggest the couple isn’t letting public opinion dictate the pace of their relationship.

Friends close to the pair maintain that their connection is authentic, having developed through their time working closely together on Broadway. As they continue making memories in New York City, both seem determined to move forward despite the noise surrounding their relationship. Only time will tell what the future holds for this theatrical power couple as they write the next act of their personal story – one that began onstage but has since captured headlines well beyond the bright lights of Broadway.