‘Next Time Dress Properly’: Ivanka Trump Harassed Online for Wearing Risqué Cut Out Dress Weeks After Bikini Fiasco

Ivanka Trump is turning heads and setting timelines ablaze with her latest fashion statements.

Since stepping back from the political spotlight, Donald Trump’s daughter has been serving up a bold new look that’s got social media buzzing. Ditching her once-conservative Washington wardrobe, the former first daughter has embraced a carefree, figure-flaunting aesthetic that highlights the results of her disciplined lifestyle.

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, gets backlash over her cutout dress. (Photo: @ivankatrump/Instagram)

Between Brazilian jiujitsu training and clean eating in her daily routine, Ivanka hasn’t been shy about showing off her sculpted frame on Instagram — and her millions of followers are taking note.

Recently, the 43-year-old mother of three posted a photo that featured her in a form-fitting little black dress while spending time in Miami with her husband, Jared Kushner.

She captioned the post “305 vibes.”

The striking dress highlighted Ivanka’s athletic figure but simultaneously raised eyebrows due to its unusual design elements. What made this particular garment stand out — and not necessarily in a positive way — were the numerous cutouts arranged in a seemingly random pattern across the dress.

The unusual placement of the openings drew comparisons to a “Rorschach inkblot test,” as noted by The List, leaving viewers puzzled over the designer’s intent behind the unconventional piece.

Social media users quickly flooded platforms with their opinions about Trump’s fashion choice and appearance.

One commenter suggested age-appropriate guidelines for hemlines, tweeting, “Post 40… if not in shorts, hem needs to be a little lower. Looks good though, but you should be elegant.”

Another user took a harsher approach asking, “This is the dress you wore out to dinner with Theo Von? Damn Ivanka.”

Trump’s daughter was seen having dinner with her husband Jared Kushner and conservative podcaster Theo Von during a night out in Florida last weekend.

The unlikely meetup followed Von’s Saturday appearance at the Kaseya Center in Miami, where he was spotted snapping selfies in front of a packed crowd before heading backstage.

“Next time dress properly for an appearance in public. Show some taste!” wrote another critic.

Next time dress properly for an appearance in public. Show some taste! — Frank ten Horn (@frankasd1051) May 14, 2025

Not all reactions were critical, however.

Admirers also expressed their appreciation, with one fan gushing, “Can’t describe how beautiful you are I love you so much.”

Another observer pointed out family resemblances, commenting, “You and your mom look so much alike!”

This controversial black dress isn’t the only bold fashion statement Trump has made recently.

She was spotted in another attention-grabbing ensemble– a skin-tight gold minidress that wrapped around her body in a style that some likened to mummy gauze.

The metallic creation, later identified as an Andrea Almeida design, made its debut during Formula 1 weekend festivities in Miami, where Trump attended a party at Carbone Beach with Kushner just before the Miami Grand Prix.

“Formula One weekend in Miami,” she captioned one Instagram photo showing the couple embracing with broad smiles. In a follow-up post, she acknowledged the designer, writing, “Love this dress @andreaalmeidaofficial [Andrea Almeida] Thank you.”

The halter-style gown featured shimmering gold fabric that accentuated her figure and showcased her long legs. Trump completed the look with strappy tan heels, loose blond hair, and minimal makeup and accessories, allowing the statement dress to be the focal point.

Kushner complemented his wife’s glamorous appearance with a sophisticated all-black ensemble, wearing a velvet sports jacket over a simple shirt paired with dark jeans and dress shoes.

The couple’s stylish night out at the high-profile event came shortly after Trump made a rare visit to the White House with their three children – Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8 – to support her father, President Donald Trump, as he welcomed the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to the White House South Lawn.

Beyond formal events, Ivanka has been embracing beach life as well. Paparazzi recently captured the former senior adviser to the president surfing during a family vacation in Costa Rica on April 18.

The unguarded photos show her walking along the shore with a surfboard in hand, wearing a two-piece black swimsuit with her hair down before hitting the waves.

Trump’s transformation since leaving Washington politics behind has been remarkable. The businesswoman and mother appears to have traded her once-polished, conservative image for a more relaxed and adventurous style that reflects her Miami lifestyle.

Whether in couture at high-profile events or casual beachwear during family vacations, Trump continues to draw attention with her fashion choices, for better or worse, according to social media critics and fans alike.