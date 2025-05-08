‘Get Well Soon, Mr. Baxter’: Nearly $60K Raised for ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Hospitalized Days After Reunion with Raven-Symoné Amid Health Decline

Raven-Symoné’s TV dad Rondell Sheridan sadly revealed that he is battling a severe case of pancreatitis.

Sheridan, who played the dad on “That’s So Raven,” shared a video on May 6 from the hospital bed appearing tired and breathless, asking friends and followers for monetary assistance. After a brief greeting and introduction, he gave fans a timeline of the events that occurred, leading to his diagnosis.

Rondell Sheridan pleads with fans to help with medical expenses after experiencing a medical emergency. (Photo: @therondellsheridan/Instagram)

Revealing that he’s been battling this for almost a month he said, “On April the 10th I was on the road and got sick, went to the hospital and they thought it was gastric.” According to Regency Specialist Hospital, gastric, or gastritis, is defined as “inflammation, irritation, or erosion of the lining of the stomach.”

The 66-year-old “That’s So Raven” star did not explain where he was coming from on the road before heading home to California on April 12.

Upon arrival, he went to the hospital at Northridge and he got the news that he was not having gastric issues. Instead, he had another type of inflammation called pancreatitis.

Further explaining what happened once he reached the hospital, a winded Sheridan said, “Tons of tests, I was in the hospital for nine days. I got released and I thought I was on the road to recovery. But it was just for observation. My pancreas is inflamed and there’s not much you can do about it but wait for the inflammation to go down.”

According to John Hopkins’ website, pancreatitis is most commonly caused by alcohol abuse and gallstones found in the gallbladder. Injury or surgery to the belly, cystic fibrosis, cigarette smoking, tumors, certain medications, and high calcium in the blood could also be factors. He didn’t reveal what may have been a cause for the inflammation.

But, Sheridan did ask his fans for their help. “I didn’t realize that I was going to be and will be out of work for quite some time. I’m setting up this GoFundMe to help with some of my medical bills,” he added, making sure to note that the money will be for “just expenses.”

Fans were shocked to hear this unfortunate update from Sheridan, as he was just seen on April 3 looking well on Raven’s podcast, “Tea Time w/ Raven & Miranda” with her and her wife Miranda. Responding in the comments with concern, fans showed their support and willingness to help.

Actor Rondell Sheridan, who played Raven Symone's father on the TV show 'That’s So Raven,' speaks out about Orlando Brown's behavior.



(🎥: Raven & Miranda/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/T4NvKEYuLt — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 3, 2025

One person said, “DAD!!!!! Nooooo we got you!!!!! We absolutely got you we’ll help you!!!”

Another wrote a kind comment saying, “Get well soon mr Baxter one of my favorite Disney channel Dad’s.”

Someone else said, “Prayers up you are a legend sir I hope you have a speedy recovery.”

Sheridan received financial assistance on his GoFundMe rather quickly after posting around 10pm on that Tuesday. By Wednesday afternoon he reached $36,000.

As of this writing, he sits at more than $57,800 from more than 1,400 donations.

Former child actor from “All That,” Kenan Thompson, gave the highest donation of $7,000.