‘This Is the Blackest I Seen Raven In a Min’: Raven Symoné Puts Her Whole Back Into Dancing on TV Set After Firing Back at Critics Upset She Declared She’s Not African-American

Raven Symoné may have her invitation to the cookout reinstated after all. Fans who have been on the fence about the actress’ allegiance to the culture seem to have been won over as video of the multi-hyphenate getting down to the “Wobble” has been circulating.

To the surprise of many, she was captured holding a cup in one hand as she twerked and grooved alongside comedian Ms. Pat and a cast mate from the set of “The Ms. Pat Show.” The trio was situated on a platform beside the studio audience, which was also dancing to the popular song.

Raven Symoné wins over fans after dancing to the “Wobble.” (Photos: @officialbetplus/TikTok)

Symoné directed an episode of the series that debuted its fourth season in late May. BET+ shared the dance snippet on TikTok, and from there it caught fire across social platforms, allowing countless comments from onlookers.

“This is the blackest I seen raven in a min and I love it,” wrote one fan. Someone else enthusiastically said “Come on home Raven!!!!” A third Instagram user snidely quipped, “Before sundown her wife will come out and say she’s never heard this song.”

The “Raven’s Home” star has faced some backlash since her partner, Miranda Maday, admitted that she was not fully aware of all the well-known Disney projects Symoné has been part of throughout her career.

Hoards of people were dumbfounded by the admission, which included a lack of knowledge of “The Cheetah Girls,” and as a result, criticism of “The Best Podcast Ever” co-host, who also happens to be white, has ensued. The former child actor recently addressed the hecklers, telling them, “Stop it in the comments. And stop with the death threats in her DMs. It is disrespectful to her and in turn, disrespectful to me. Stop it.”

Comments under the “Wobble” video also included remarks from people who brought up Symoné’s controversial statement about not identifying as African-American. One such comment read, “She love black people !!!! So ion understand why she made the comment about not identifying as an African American is beyond me.”

During a 2014 interview with Oprah Winfrey, she explained that “I’m tired of being labeled. I’m an American, I’m not an African-American,” and that she viewed herself as a “colorless person.” This year, the actress addressed the fallout from the decade-old gaffe.

“There was so much backlash from my community and others that misunderstood slash didn’t hear the exact words that I said,” she recalled on her and Maday’s podcast.

Oprah Has A MELTDOWN When Raven Says THIS:



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NX5uW1CBfo — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 17, 2023

She added, “The exact words that I said is that I’m an American not an African-American.” A supporter who defended her stance on the viral dance video wrote, “she just meant she’s proud to be a black American and our lineage.”

Another reminded folks, “When she said she wasn’t African American she wasn’t saying she wasn’t BLACK. From the horses mouth. Y’all gotta listen better.”

The sometimes-singer also shared that her mother believed Winfrey set her up, though she does not share the same feelings. Nonetheless, the former “The View” host has been equally vocal in the past, clarifying that she never intended for her words to be perceived as anti-Black.