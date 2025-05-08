‘This Was Not a Random Act’: California College Dean Shot Dead In ‘Targeted, Execution-Style’ Ambush by Former Security Guard After Disagreement; Bail Set at $5 Million

A former college campus security guard faces felony charges after fatally shooting a California university dean at her office last week.

The shooting took place on May 2 at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California, where Dr. Cameisha Clark had recently been promoted to Dean of Student Affairs.

Authorities say that 40-year-old Jesse Figueroa, who worked security at the tech school, walked into the building and opened fire in one of its offices, striking 35-year-old Clark and her 37-year-old receptionist who was an unintended target, NBCLA reported.

Dr. Cameisha Clark (left) was fatally shot at her workplace on a California college campus on May 2. Jesse Figueroa (right), 40, faces felony murder charges for the shooting. (Photos: Screenshots/KTLA)

Both women were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Clark died of her injuries on May 5, according to family members. The other victim, who authorities have not identified, is reportedly still in critical condition.

Authorities caught up with Figueroa shortly after he fled the scene of the shooting in his car.

He was charged with one felony count of murder, one felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of possession of a firearm with prior violent convictions, and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon with prior convictions.

His bail was set at $5 million.

“Any student, faculty member or employee should feel safe and secure going to school,” said L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, according to news release. “This horrific act of gun violence has shaken Spartan College and our entire community. We will file all appropriate gun enhancements in this case and send a clear message to criminals that violence will not be tolerated in Los Angeles County.”

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts said that Figueroa was hired by the college two months ago. His motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time, but the mayor told the Los Angeles Times, “This was not any act of random violence in the city. This was an act of workplace violence.”

Adding, “He … had some disagreement about something he felt that the dean had done.”

Local reports also noted the mayor stating Clark was “targeted and shot in the head execution style.”

Family members released a statement about Clark’s death, remembering her as a “compassionate, loving, and fiercely loyal person”:

We are beyond devastated. Cameisha’s life was taken from us far too soon, in an act of senseless violence that no woman should ever have to endure. She was an amazing person who didn’t deserve this. She was living her best life, doing the work she loved. Cameisha was the most compassionate, loving and fiercely loyal person. She was a radiant, joyful, driven, and compassionate woman who touched countless lives across the country from her hometown of Atlanta, GA to LA. Her legacy is defined not by the manner of her death, but by the extraordinary way she lived. She was a trailblazer and an inspiration, having recently been promoted to a dean at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood. Cameisha uplifted everyone fortunate enough to cross her path. Her leadership, integrity, and deep sense of purpose helped shape futures of countless students from the campus of Clark Atlanta University to Spartan College. She believed in the potential of others even when they could not yet see it in themselves.

Clark was an Atlanta native and a three-time Clark Atlanta University alumnus, earning her bachelor’s, master’s, and educational doctorate degrees from the university, WAGA reported.

CAU recently highlighted her career success on Instagram, but has not yet issued a recent statement on the fatal shooting.

Spartan College Inglewood Campus President Chris Becker stated, “We are deeply saddened and upset by what transpired. Our thoughts are with our two staff members who are in medical care and their families during this time. Counseling services and support are being arranged for students and staff for the coming days.”

“She was an amazing person who didn’t deserve this. She was living her best life doing the work she loved,” her sister, Taylor Murray, told KNBC.

Figueroa could face up to life in state prison if he’s convicted of all charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 29.