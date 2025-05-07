‘We Already Know She’s a Racist!’: Marc Lamont Hill Pops Off on Piers Morgan for Inviting White Former TikToker Who Went Viral for Saying N-Word to Say the Racial Slur on His Show

Activist and author Marc Lamont Hill lambasted television host Piers Morgan for attempting to goad a white guest on his show into saying the N-word during a live panel interview.

On a recent episode of “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Morgan invited several commentators, including Hill, to discuss the ongoing backlash against Shiloh Hendrix, a Minnesota woman who went viral after being recorded on a playground calling a small Black child the N-word.

Among the guests featured on the show was Lilly Gaddis, a former TikToker who once posted “traditional wife” content on her channel and went viral last summer after unabashedly saying the N-word in a cooking video.

Marc Lamont Hill, Lilly Gaddis and Piers Morgan (Photos: X/@RT_com)

Gaddis was fired from her job after her video drew intense backlash across the internet. However, she still maintained notoriety online after being invited to speak on several right-wing podcasts and shows, where she fiercely defended her right to free speech, which cemented her status as a conservative firebrand.

She asserted her sentiments about freedom of speech in her most recent interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” where she defended Hendrix and her online fundraiser, which has raised more than $700,000 from other sympathizers.

On the show, Gaddis said she uses the N-word quite frequently and that she prefers not to live around Black people. When Morgan asked whether she was an “unashamed racist,” she said, “Correct.”

In the show’s final moments, as Gaddis continues to advocate for free speech that includes even saying “the most offensive things,” Morgan encouraged her to say the N-word.

“Well, go on then, say it,” Morgan responded. “Go on. Go on. Say the N-word. Go on.”

At that point, Hill intervenes and slams Morgan’s encouragement as a way to increase ratings on his show.

“No, no, no, no! I don’t want you to invite this woman to say a racially-harmful term in front of me, because I’m the only [censored by ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’] on here, so if she says it, I’m the victim of it,” shouted Hill. “So please don’t invite her for ratings to call me the N-word because that’s basically what it’s going to be.”

Hill also directed some charged comments toward podcaster and fellow guest Myron Gaines, calling him an “Uncle Tom.”

“There’s a bunch of white people up here and one Uncle Tom on the left here, and to ask her to say the N-word while I’m here is ridiculous,” Hill continued. “You would not sit here with a Jewish person and say, ‘Please use a Jewish slur in front of this Jew.’ It’s ridiculous. I understand you don’t have any bad intent, Piers. I understand what you’re trying to do. But we already know she’s a racist and I don’t want to invite a racial harm to me to prove it.”

Morgan effectively ends the show with, “I hear you and I accept that and we’ll leave it there. Thank you all very much.”