‘That’s an Absurd Statement’: White Woman Calls Police After She’s Confronted for Using N-word, Saying She’s ‘Protected’ Now That Trump Is In Power

A white woman was caught on video having a racist meltdown in a laundromat in Boone County, Kentucky.

The video went viral on TikTok, showing the dramatic encounter between a Black woman and the unidentified white female, who used the “n-word” before storming out of Laundry Express in Florence after being confronted.



A video went viral on TikTok, showing the dramatic encounter between a Black woman and the unidentified white female, who used the “n-word” before storming out of Laundry Express in Florence after being confronted. (Photo: TikTok/GhettoGarageBuildz)

According to the footage, the white woman had zero qualms about embracing her racism thanks to President Donald Trump. “Trump’s in now, remember? We’re protected a little better,” she said.

“Trump incites hate and racism at its highest level. They coming out of the woodworks y’all!” was just one of more than 2,200 comments on the post.

After Trump was elected in November 2024, there was a dramatic spike across the country in incidents of racist and xenophobic harassment, as well as neo-Nazi marches, reported the Southern Poverty Law Center.

For some, it appears that Trump’s presidency is viewed as carte blanche for vile behavior. This so-called “trickle-down racism” was studied during Trump’s first presidency. A survey of white U.S. adult citizens published in 2023 showed an increase in “dehumanizing behavior” toward Black Americans in the aftermath of his 2016 election.

“Reported hate crimes against Black people surged following Trump’s election,” read the scientific report. “While only a relatively small fraction of Americans committed these abhorrent actions, we show that Trump’s victory had broader effects on the attitudes of the larger white public. Specifically, Trump altered the extent to which white survey respondents describe Black people in dehumanizing ways.”

In the viral laundromat video, which now has 10,000 likes, the Black woman filming wasted no time calling out the bad behavior of the other customer. “You’re a racist b—h,” she said, as the woman exited the storefront into the parking lot with her basket of clothes.

“I’m glad I got you on camera… she said the n-word,” explained the woman filming.

“You’re right, I did,” admitted the white woman. “If you act like one, you are one,” she shot back, adding, “Trump’s in now, remember? We’re protected a little better.”

A third unidentified person who was off-camera can be heard saying, “That’s an absurd statement. Everyone here is a legal citizen,” to which the white woman replied with a cackle, “Maybe, but not a working citizen… I can tell.”

The white woman then called the police from the parking lot to report that “there is a Black lady who followed me to my car.” Too often, law enforcement lets itself be hijacked by a biased or untruthful call to 911 that is simply a misuse of their time and resources. Just in March, two white women called the police over an aspiring Black photographer who was taking photos on a public street.

At the laundromat, the woman filming yelled out so police could hear her in the background: “No, she’s being racist. I got the video! Ain’t nobody following her. This is a public parking lot.”

Too often, it takes a video to get to the truth. It’s not clear if there was a police response in this case.